Millennials Talk Cinema: Bloody good ‘Parasite,’ baffling ‘Grace’

An Oscar-nominated Korean satire/horror comedy from the director of “Snowpiercer” and “Okja,” and a Netflix thriller from the creator of the Madea movies are the films that grabbed the attention of our movie critics this week.

With six Oscar nominations, including Best Film, Best Director and Best International Feature Film (formerly Best Foreign Language Film), “Parasite” is the story of an under-employed South Korean family gradually taking over a variety of menial jobs in a wealthy, supremely entitled household, all while pretending not to be related to each other. Eventually, things turn deadly when the class war between the haves and have-nots morphs from metaphor to actual war. To quote the title of a very different film, there will be blood. “Parasite” is the first-ever Korean movie nominated for any Academy Award.

Available for the first time last weekend on Netflix, a new mystery-thriller from the industrious filmmaker/actor Tyler Perry follows a 50-something woman (Crystal Fox) who ends up on trial for the murder of her much-younger husband.

Again, there will be blood. It was that kind of weekend.

Here’s what Amber-Rose Reed and Katie Wigglesworth, a pair of reviewers from our pool of local movie critics have to say about these two new films.

‘PARASITE’ (Rated R)

Amber-Rose Reed

“Parasite” is brilliant.

It’s funny, devastating, smart, cutting. It earns all of the superlative praises you’ve heard about it, and probably even more.

Am I overselling it? I really don’t think I am.

A couple of weeks ago, the cast of “Parasite” made history when they won the SAG Award (that’s from the Screen Actors Guild) for Best Cast, something thoroughly deserved. All of them put in wonderful performances. Each character is so well drawn, for better or worse, and the dynamics between both families are interesting in all their permutations. It’s an ensemble in the truest sense. Each link works together to create the strongest whole. As such, it’s hard to pick a standout performance, but I think Park So-dam (Ki-jeong) and Song Kang-ho (Kim Ki-taek) would be mine.

When I think of “Parasite,” I think of one particular moment that to me illustrates the themes perfectly. It’s a man walking upstairs, lightbulbs flashing on one by one as he goes. I can’t really explain the context of this without giving away some of the film’s truly twisty storytelling, but I bring this scene up to say that Bong Joon-ho is one of the cleverest, most incisive visual storytellers today.

There are so many layers to each scene, so many details that cut right to the heart of the story’s metaphors and meanings. He’s unforgiving in his social satire, yet genuinely sympathetic to even the most absurd plight of society’s … victims? Agents? Subjects?

Really, aren’t we all of the above? We are complicit in destructive systems while also being unable to remove ourselves from that complicity.

I hope this film wins all Oscars, guys. It deserves them.

‘A FALL FROM GRACE’ (TV-MA)

Katie Wigglesworth

“A Fall from Grace” has this classic thriller vibe to it, reminiscent of Hitchcock. The way it’s shot, along with the overall plot, all feel very Hitchcockian, and honestly, that melding of style between Tyler Perry and Hitchcock was really intriguing.

Sadly, this is not one of Perry’s better films.

“A Fall from Grace” has an interesting premise that’s weighed down by a very weak script, lazy execution, and bizarre choices. This is a thriller, murder mystery, and court drama that could have been an absolute hit, but sadly feels hollow and bland.

I was initially interested — and to a degree that interest remained throughout — but I steadily felt it morph from genuine entertainment to bitterly bemused fascination. There are some wild choices in this movie that are delivered so weakly it’s honestly a shame. The court sequences are laughably bad, with so many inaccuracies and badly written lines that I actually yelled “WHAT IS HAPPENING?” multiple times.

Performance-wise, it’s a hugely mixed bag for every actor, which usually makes me wonder if the lax direction is largely to blame for the inconsistent acting.

To reiterate, “A Fall from Grace” kept me watching, but it’s not good.

It has all the right ingredients — a great veteran director/writer, an interesting premise, a decent cast, and a potentially unique blend of style — but nothing comes together well, making for a lackluster stew that left me dissatisfied, disappointed and wistful for the movie it could have been.