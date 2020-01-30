Toolin’ Around Town: Petaluma’s original pizza parlor a trip back in time

It’s not often we can turn back the calendar and enjoy the flavors, aromas and ambiance of another era. Long gone are Petaluma’s unforgettable extra-creamy milkshakes from Chandler’s Dairy, the six-for-a-dollar hamburgers and greasy fries at the Snack Bar and the carhops at Lund’s Drive-In.

But one place that’s withstood the test of time in preserving nostalgic memories of 1960s Petaluma is the iconic Pinky’s Pizza Parlor, whose thick-crust traditional pizza is still baked in their original ovens and tastes exactly the same as always.

Years ago, pizza pie could only be found in Little Italy sections of big cities. But following World War II and throughout the 1950s, pizza parlors began to spread nationwide. Pinky’s Pizza Parlor is ground zero for the pizza revolution in Petaluma. It was our town’s first pizza parlor, opening April 17, 1962, and just the third pizza parlor in Sonoma County, after Mary’s Pizza Shack, which opened in Boyes Hot Springs in 1959 and Santa Rosa’s Johnnie and Red’s Pizza Pub, in 1960.

Native-born Petalumans Ken Jones and Joe Kreger, who strive to retain Pinky’s original recipes and welcoming family-friendly atmosphere, are only the second owners of Petaluma’s oldest restaurant, taking over in 1995 from Art Schattie, who operated three Pinky’s Pizza Parlors in Marin County. Ken was introduced to pizza making when Schattie hired him as a 17-year-old in 1979.

“Our pizza is just like you remember it,” he said. “We still use our original sauce and Bud’s Meats blends our original sausage recipe. Our cheeses come from California Gold. The pizza oven and dough roller are both original equipment and knowing Art Schattie, he probably bought them used.”

One element that’s grown is the selection of beers on tap. When Pinky’s first opened, it offered cold draft beer (light or dark) by the mug, schooner, or pitcher, and bottled beer. Today, 13 beers are on tap and Ken enjoys searching out new selections.

Ken and Joe were friends for years prior to becoming business partners. Hoot Kreger, Joe’s father, operated Kreger’s Chevron Service on Petaluma Boulevard, where Joe pumped gas and serviced cars until it closed in 1983. He then became a baker and quality control supervisor at Lombardi’s Bakery, reporting to work at 3 a.m.

Ken continued to fill in for Schattie at Pinky’s while working for Paul Pedroni and Emporium Capwell. He and Joe were roommates when he joined Joe at Lombardi’s. When Schattie offered them the opportunity to take over Pinky’s, Joe reasoned, “As long as I’m working in front of an oven, I may as well work in front of one where there are TVs and more normal working hours.

“We have plenty of room for parties, get-togethers and reunions,” he added. “We’ve hosted baby showers, birthdays and rehearsal dinners. Little League banquets and Christmas parties are also popular.”

In its early years, Pinky’s benefitted from the teenage car culture and the endless car caravans often tooling town. Five nights a week, bowling leagues provided ample customers, along with the nightly softball games played at McNear Park. On Saturday nights, fans and drivers from Petaluma Speedway often crowded into the warm, aromatic dining room to rehash the races over pizza and beer.

“We want our customers to come in and meet us,” Jones said. “We strongly recommend getting your pizza piping hot right out of the oven and enjoying it here. There aren’t many owners who actually work at their trade. We do it all. We mop, do prep, take orders and fold towels. One of us is always here.”