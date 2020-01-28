Jeanine Cummins, author of controversial ‘American Dirt,’ to speak in Petaluma

Jeanine Cummins, author of the controversial novel, “American Dirt,” is scheduled to appear at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma on Thursday. The book has been widely criticized for its inaccurate depiction of the Mexican immigrant experience.

Despite a flurry of cancellations at book stores across the state, Cummins is slated to speak at Copperfield’s at 7 p.m., Jan. 30.

The rest of the top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Jan. 20, 2019-Jan. 26 are as follows.

Five novels, two memoirs, and three nonfiction books with strong political points-of-view make up the ten titles on this week’s Fiction and Nonfiction Bestsellers list in Petaluma.

Buoyed by his appearance at Copperfield’s Books last Friday, David Talbot’s “Between Heaven and Hell,” a personal tale of surviving and thriving after a stroke, is the No. 1 book in town, followed by Gabriel Garcia Marquez’ 1981 classic “Chronicle of a Death Foretold,” moving up from No. 3 last week to No. 2. Swapping spots with it is Greta Thunberg’s “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference,” moving from No. 2 to No. 3, with Cummins conversation-sparking novel “American Dirt” debuting in Petaluma and landing a place on the bestseller list in the No. 4 position.

Last week’s No. 1, by the way, Richard Powers’ Pulitzer winning novel about people, trees and the interconnected web of existence, flows gently down to No. 5 this week, no doubt just waiting for the breeze to blow it back up to the top of the list within a week or two.

Meanwhile, in the land of Kids and Young Adults Books, Kate Milford’s 2016 mystery-fantasy “Greenglass House” finds itself perched atop the bestseller list at No. 1, followed by last week’s No. 1 (now barking and howling at No. 2), “Dog Man: Fetch 22,” by Dav Pilkey. In No. 3 is Mac Barnett’s new “Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Cracks the Code.”

With the current hit film “Little Women” still in theaters, honored last week with six Oscar Nominations (including Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay), it’s no surprise that Louisa May Alcott’s original novel is suddenly popular, landing at No. 6 this week. One spot below it is Rey Terciero’s “Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy,” a modern retelling in graphic novel form.

FICTION &

NONFICTION

1. ‘Between Heaven and Hell,’ by David Talbot

2. ‘Chronicle of a Death Foretold,’ by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

3. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

4. ‘American Dirt,’ by Jeanine Cummins

5. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

6. ‘A Very Stable Genius,’ by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig

7. ‘The Nancy Pelosi Way,’ by Christine Pelosi

8. ‘Unsheltered,’ by Barbara Kingsolver

9. ‘There There,’ by Tommy Orange

10. ‘Born a Crime,’ by Trevor Noah

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Greenglass House,’ by Kate Milford

2. ‘Dog Man: Fetch 22,’ by Dav Pilkey

3. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Cracks the Code,’ by Mac Barnett

4. ‘Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #3: Hidden Kingdom,’ by Tui Sutherland

5. ‘Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy,’ by

6. ‘Little Women,’ by Louisa May Alcott

7. ‘The Colors of Madeleine: A Corner Of White,’ by Jaclyn Moriarty

8. ‘ABCs of Kindness,’ by Patricia Hegarty

9. ‘Hilo: Saving the Whole Wide World,’ by Judd Winick

10. ‘AstroNuts Mission One: The Plant Planet,’ by Jon Scieszka

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma)