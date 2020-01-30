Benefits for Huntington’s, Sons and Daughters, Penngrove Clubhouse

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming benefits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

A HEART 4

HUNTINGTON’S

BENEFIT

Lagunitas Brewing

Company

Monday, Feb. 3,

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Pointyss Sistars Rockin’ Show Band will be leading the dancing and fun at this annual fundraiser to beat Huntington’s Disease. $20 entry includes one beer. There will be a taco truck on the premises, and for an additional $20, you can have all the tacos (and other yummy items) you can eat.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised go to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost is $20 entry, giving you one free beer and all the music you can dance to. $40 includes all-you-can eat food at the taco truck. Tickets available in advance at app.donorview.com/ljwEp.

SONS & DAUGHTERS

OF ITALY CRABFEED

Lucchesi Community

Center

Saturday, Feb. 8,

5-9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Sonoma County’s Sons and Daughters of Italy invite the community to their annual crab feed fundraiser. The dinner includes salad, pasta, bread and dessert along with all that crab. A no-host bar, huge basket raffle, and 50/50 boards are part of the fun. There will be a limit of 350 tickets sold, so make like an early worm.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised go to support charitable efforts to fight Alzheimer’s, Cooley’s Anemia, birth defects, the Gary Sinese Foundation for Veterans and other groups.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost is $50 per person. Advance sales only, no walk-in. Mail a check to Sons and Daughters of Italy, care of Ernie Giono at 50 Circulo Puerto, Rohnert Park, 94928. Tickets will be sent by return mail. Contact Ernie at 585-2928.

CRAB FEED BENEFIT FOR PENNGROVE SOCIAL FIREMEN

Penngrove Community

Clubhouse

Saturday, Feb. 15,

5:45 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Beginning with a big “social hour” (for 90-minutes; we said it was big), this annual benefit will revolve around a big crab feed at 7 p.m., with all the usual, a no-host bar and lots of fun.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Penngrove Social Firemen is a nonprofit organization the supports the community through maintaining and improving Penngrove Park and the historic clubhouse.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost is $50, and as this event usually sells out, early purchase is highly recommended. You can buy physical tickets at Penngrove’s JavAmore Café, or on Brown Paper Tickets (brownpapertickets.com). The clubhouse is 385 Woodward Ave. in Penngrove.