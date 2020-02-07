Micro Mania Wrestling promises big fun in Petaluma

Some of the best pro wrestlers from Tijuana to Nashville will be gathering in Petaluma next weekend for an exhibition at the Mystic Theatre that, according to promoter Billy Blade, is unlike anything wrestling fans in the area have seen in years.

“Our guys are some of the greatest in the business,” he says. “It’s going to be a very big event — just not necessarily with very big people.”

That’s right. The mighty touring show coming to town for the first time is called Micro Mania Midget Wrestling, featuring some of the most popular and entertaining wrestlers in the business who happen to all be five feet tall or shorter. Blade, who also runs a Pismo Beach-based company called Pro Wrestling Unplugged, says Micro Mania has played Santa Rosa and Forestville, but the February 7 appearance will mark the company’s official debut in Petaluma, wrist-wrestling capital of the world and home of the unpredictable Phoenix Pro Wrestling show every-other-month at the Phoenix Theater.

“A lot of my Pro Wrestling Unplugged wrestlers have done PPW,” Blade acknowledges. “Not the midget wrestlers though. They’re a whole different deal.”

According to Blade, who’s been promoting and running wrestling shows of all kinds for 20 years, Micro Mania more-or-less landed in his lap when a similar company folded, and the performers were eager for another promoter who knew the business and would be willing to take on something a little different.

It was Blade who named the troupe Micro Mania.

“Honestly, it was originally just called Midget Mania, and was called that for years,” he allows. “But then we tried to make it a little more politically correct, even though midget wrestling, as a sport and an entertainment, has been around for 75 years, and was always called midget wrestling. When someone hears that, they know what it is. If they hear ‘little people wrestling,’ or ‘dwarf wrestling,’ they might not be sure what it is, because it doesn’t have the history that ‘midget wrestling’ does, as a description.” Blade says that after a short time marketing the show as Micro Mania, they found that most audiences missed the message. “Eventually we just started calling it Micro Mania Midget Wrestling, and now everybody knows that we’re about, and the wrestlers have developed a pretty big following from fans of pro wrestling all over the place.”

What audiences will see, Blade explained, is a wrestling extravaganza with a heavy emphasis on storytelling, athletic exhibitionism and fun. The company’s website, from which Blade freely borrows catchphrases, presents Micro Mania as “a high powered, explosive Pro Wrestling show with just the right touch of comedy thrown in.” It goes on to say, “These micro athletes may be short in stature, but they are giants in the world of entertainment where they will keep you on your feet screaming from the opening bell through the Main Event!”

Members of the company, whis has recently done shows in Las Vegas, were featured in the popular 2006 Jack Black “Nacho Libre,” and have had numerous television appearances on “Conan O’Brien,” “The Jerry Springer Show,” “Impact Wrestling” and more. This being a 21-and-over event, Blade says the comedy will get a bit bawdier than with their all-ages shows, and the storylines tend to get significantly outrageous.

“We like to say, ‘The more you drink, the more sense it’s going to make,’ ” says Blade, with a laugh. “Obviously, when it’s a kids show, we go another direction.”