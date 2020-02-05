Subscribe

Out and About in Petaluma: Bikes, kayaks and the Clucktown Market

February 5, 2020, 8:51AM

NATURE WALK AT SHOLLENBERGER

On Saturday, Feb 9, from 9-11 a.m., trained and experienced docents from the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance will guide participants through a nature-focused walk around Petaluma’s Shollenberger Park. Participants will have a chance to identify indigenous and over-wintering birds while discovering numerous hidden habitats observable along the flat, ADA accessible path, 2-mile path. The tour begins at the picnic tables located just inside the entrance of the park, 1400 Cader Lane.

PENNGROVE READING SERIES AT MARKET

Penngrove authors Nancy Davis Kho and Michael Giotis will read from their latest works at the Penngrove Market (10070 Main St.) on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 8-9:30 p.m. Come early for drinks and dinner from the Market’s wood-fired oven, and stay afterwards for a poetry, prose and storytelling open mic. PenngroveReadingSeries.com.

‘CALL ME BY YOUR NAME’

It’s the movie that made Timothée Chalamet a star, made people forget that Armie Hammer was in that terrible “Lone Ranger” movie, and gave everybody strange sensations the next time they ate a peach. SRJC’s Petaluma Film Alliance presents the Oscar-nominated 2018 drama “Call Me By Your Name,” directed by Luca Guadagnino. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

MEDITATION, MINDFULNESS & MORE

A new year means new beginnings. A special four-week Yoga and meditation series, incorporating a style of guided meditation done lying down, begins this week at Petaluma’s P.O.S.T. Wellness by Design, 224 A Weller Street. Described as “offering support and self-care tools to learn to self soothe, establish mood regulation techniques, process everyday difficulties with ease, and sync up the body, mind and spirit,” the class meets on Thursdays, with remaining sessions on Feb. 6 and 13, from 5-6 p.m. All are welcome. Register online at P.O.S.T. Wellness by Design or come early to the first class. Drop-ins are welcome any week of the series at the drop-in rate of $18. Call Rhonda Gerhard for further information at 763-4679. Post-WellnessbyDesign.com.

PETALUMA MARSH KAYAK TOUR

Clavey Paddlesports only gets to do its Petaluma Marsh Kayak Tours when the tide is high enough. Fortunately, conditions should be perfect on Saturday, Feb. 8 for this one-of-a-kind excursion though the marshes and meandering sloughs of the Petaluma Wetlands. $90 bucks gets you use of a kayak and associated gear, plus your guide along this secretive and exciting river-view portion of the Petaluma River. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Contact Clavey Paddlesports at 766-8070 to make a reservation.

BIKE PETALUMA

For those with a fondness for exploring our town from the seat of a two-wheeled conveyance, a monthly community bicycle ride takes place on the second Saturday of the month, beginning at Aqus Café (189 H St.). The group ride begins at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 8, and goes until about noon. The activity is open to riders of all ages, though children must be accompanied by an adult. All ability levels are welcome. Aqus.com.

LIBRARY BOOK SALE

The Friends of the Petaluma Library are getting ready for the annual Winter Book Sale, which continues through Saturday, Feb. 8 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. This is a combined sale, featuring plenty of books from kids, teens and adults, and every child accompanied by an adult will receive a free book every day they attend the sale. There is no sale on Sundays, and on Wednesdays, the sale ends at 6 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 7, all books are half-price all day long, and on Saturday, Feb. 8, it’s Bag Sale Day, in which booklovers can fill a bag with books for just $3 and two bags for $5. The sale includes a huge variety of comics and graphic novels, plus DVDs, CDs, audiobooks on CD and vinyl records. Are you a teacher or representative of a nonprofit that could use some of the above? If you bring an ID on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 4-6 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 10 between 9-10 a.m., you can pick up books for free.

CLUCKTOWN COLLECTIVE VALENTINE’S MARKET

Hotel Petaluma welcomes the community to the delightfully eclectic Clucktown Collective Valentine’s Market, Sunday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Peruse a marketplace of unique local gifts and crafts, antiques and vintage items, foodstuffs and more. Vendors will include Plain and Painted, Sedition Brews, Soul Ways Smudge, Novo Bath and Body, Thunderbolt Ayurveda, Custom Cards by Annette, and Wild Food, Wild Medicine, plus many more. HotelPetaluma.com

VALENTINE’S SUCCULENT HEART WORKSHOP

Create your own heart-filled, wood-framed “Tiny Terrain,” while sipping on champagne, as local horticulturalist Annie Steendam (of Tiny Terrains by Annie) guides you through the making of a unique Valentine’s Day gift at Petaluma Hotel, 205 Kentucky St., on Sunday, Feb. 9. All materials are included for a cost of $55, and (since this runs concurrently with the Clucktown Collective), you can sign up for an 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 3 p.m. workshop slot. Give yourself plenty of minutes to get your hands dirty, though. For information call Annie at 909-456-5979 or write her at tinyterrainsbyannie@gmail.com.

SEED BANK AT FEBRUARY GARDEN CLUB MEETING

The February meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club will feature Ellyn Mavalwalla of the Petaluma Seed Bank. Topics of discussion will include starting seeds, and how to conduct a seed germination test. Monday, Feb. 10, 9:30 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.



