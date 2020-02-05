Your Weekend:

Boasting a bio with “more twists and turns than the rural Kansas backroads he grew up traveling,” Logan Mize is a songwriter who doesn’t have to make anything up, because most everything has already happened to him. He’s driven a dump truck, made his Suburban his home, sold out 2,000-seat venues through word-of-mouth alone, made Merle Haggard smile and turned Justin Timberlake into a fan, and have even become the official tourism ambassador of the state of Kansas. Now on tour, he’ll be rolling through Petaluma this Tuesday with fast-rising country singer Willie Jones, for a mid-week show at the mystic Theatre. Should be fun, and worth staying up on a work night. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $15. MysticTheater.com.

THURSDAY

ALLEY CAT COMEDY SHOW AT THE BIG EASY

Comedians galore. That’s the short-version description of the underground laugh-splattered extravaganza known as the Alley Cat Comedy Show. 8 p.m. $10. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

TROTTA, WALTERS, AND LEWIS AT THE BLOCK

A California-based Reggae/Americana/Spiritual musical trio (with Don Trotta on guitar and ukulele, Dann Walters on bass and Mingo Lewis Jr. on drums), this Bay Area ensemble will be entertaining and uplifting the Food Truck-seeking patrons of Petaluma’s The Block, 20 Grey St., from 6-9 p.m. TheBlockPetaluma.com.

FRIDAY

MIKE SALIANI BAND

Country-folk singer-songwriter Mike Saliani tells musical stories filled with hard truths and heart-stirring optimism, songs so good you’ll want to sit your butt down and listen to every brilliant-and-beautiful word. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. Petaluma Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

MICRO MANIA WRESTLING

Coming to the Mystic Theatre, the popular touring exhibition known as Micro Mania brings some of the biggest names in the world of wrestling (who happen to all be less than five feet tall.” Presented by wrestling promoter Billy Blade, this 21-and-over extravaganza blends music, comedy and a series on wild match-ups in the ring, with wrestlers like Pequeno Halloween, Lil’ Hank Dalton, Tiffany Payne, Tiny Terror Blixx and many more expected to make appearances. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $20-$99. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

BLACK HISTORY EXHIBIT GRAND OPENING

Celebrating Black History Month, the Petaluma Historical Museum (20 Fourth St.) opens a month-long exhibition, “Black History — Remember, Educate, Celebrate.” With displays titled “Remember: African Americans and the Vote,” “Educate: Major events in Black History” and “Celebrate: The life and Legacy of Blacks who recently died,” the annual art and history show runs all February, with special events throughout the month. A donation of $10 is requested, though no one will be turned away. Students 18 and under are free. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.com.

SOULFLY

The famed, acclaimed, widely proclaimed and never-ever tamed heavy metal band Soulfly comes to the Phoenix Theater with legendary lead singer Max Cavalera doing some hard rocking on his signature four-string guitar. Also on the bill is the hardcore band Toxic Holocaust. 7 p.m. show (doors at 6:30 p.m.). $25-$30. 21 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

‘TITANIC’

In a world where the oceans are warming, Antarctica is melting and polar bears can’t find a frozen slab to hunt from, James Cameron’s 1997 “Titanic’ — about an iceberg’s tragic meetup with a boatful of high-strung character actors who can’t stand cold water — seems nothing short of charming, old-fashioned and nostalgic. Whether you root for Jack and Rose, Brock Lovett and The Gem of the Ocean, or the iceberg itself, you’ll get another chance to feel like the King of the World this weekend, as Boulevard 14 Cinemas’ Flashback series brings the Oscar-winning epic back to the big screen. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film screens again on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the same time.