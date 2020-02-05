Petaluma’s Past: The Red Scare and ‘The Hollywood 10’

It was Communism!

I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Well in 1947, it was the Communism, stupid.

And the feeling was, it (Communism) was lurking everywhere, slowly taking over the world, the US Government, our schools, our unions — creeping into everything.

Even Hollywood!

In 1947, just two years after the end of WWII, the major news items were the Truman Doctrine, the Marshall Plan, the Cold War, Poland “going Commie,” the war between Jews and Arabs and the “Roswell Incident.” Princess Elizabeth got married, the CIA was established, India’s won its independence from England, the first VW Beetle landed in the U.S. and microwave ovens started hitting the American kitchens.

Over and under and alongside all of it was the unbridled fear of an impending Communist takeover in our country. The fear led to such things as The House Un-American Activities Commission (“HUAC”), Senator Joseph McCarthy’s routine ravings, numerous public protests and, eventually, “The Hollywood 10,” among other occurrences.

In October of ’47, HUAC called Hollywood director Sam Wood and producer Jack Warner of Warner Bros. Studios to testify in Congress. Both avowed that “People with un-American leanings had infiltrated the movie industry,” with the objective of controlling the contents of pictures, adding that it had been going on for 10 years! Warner listed Clifford Odets (“None But the Lonely Heart”), Irwin Shaw (“The Talk of the Town”) and Ring Lardner Jr. (“Woman of the Year”) as writers he had already fired for “un-American doctrines.” Actor Adolphe Menjou then added that Broadway in New York was “practically dominated” by communists.

A week later, HUAC announced that it had evidence of subversive activities by “at least 79 film personalities.” Actor Gary Cooper then testified, “Communists have established a foothold in Hollywood,” but Actor Robert Montgomery added, “Reds have been unable to dominate, because a vast majority of movie workers are opposing them.” And then, a young actor named Ronald Reagan (who was in his first-ever elected post as President of Screen Actors Guild, agreed with Cooper and Montgomery, saying: “Commies have tried to muscle-in and disrupt, but have not succeeded.” Reagan later initiated an anti-Communist loyalty oath, that all S.A.G. members were required to sign if they wanted to remain in the S.A.G.

Later, HUAC voted screenwriter John Howard Lawson (“Blockade”) to be in contempt for refusing to answer the (now well-known) question, “Are you now, or have you ever been, a member of The Communist Party?” Lawson shouted out that he refused to answer on the grounds that the question was “an invasion of his private rights as a Citizen,” and that HUAC had no “Constitutional authority” to ask such a question.

There was, of course, blowback to Lawson challenge. The committee was lobbied by such film luminaries as Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Gene Kelly, Danny Kaye, Sterling Hayden, June Havoc, Ira Gershwin and Jane Wyatt, each of them urging Congress to consider that these were “unfair procedures.”

Their entreaties had little effect.

On Dec. 5, 10 writers, directors and producers were cited for contempt.

In addition to Lardner and Lawson, these included Albert Maltz (“The Naked City”), Dalton Trumbo (“30 Seconds Over Tokyo”), Sam Ornitz (“Miracle on Main Street”), Herbert J. Biberman (“The Master Race”), Robert Adrian Scott (“Mr. Lucky,” “The Boy With Green Hair”), Lester Cole (“The House of the Seven Gables”), Al Bessie (“Objective Burma!”) and Edward Dmytryk (Till the End of Time”). MGM, RKO and 20th Century Fox Studios fired them all.

And in addition, they were subject to a year in jail, plus fines.

It was the biggest scandal to ever hit Hollywood. Petaluma’s Argus-Courier cautioned though, “A definite link between movie land and Russian spying produced no proof that films contain subversive propaganda.”

While on the subject of movies, our editor John Olmsted had an opinion about director Otto Preminger’s historical drama “Forever Amber,” and really got going about Hollywood.

“It’s enough off-color to arouse, it’s cheap, both morally and artistically, and could induce a desire to follow the example set,” he warned, adding that in Hollywood, “Immorality is far too often attractive.”

Now, I have to amuse you a bit here.

In two editorials about the hem length of skirts, our usually conservative Mr. Olmsted opined, “Women’s skirts are coming down a little nearer to the ground. Some condemn this as a waste of valuable cloth that could be used by the war-stricken world. We agree.”

He then added that even Great Britain‘s “Princess Elizabeth had turned her nose up on these “longies.” Almost. Said Olmstead, “We wish we had a Princess over here, to lead the ladies in a crusade against these senseless innovations.”

Oh my.

