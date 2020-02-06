Petaluma Arts Center hosts show by acclaimed Venezuelan-born artist

For artist Richard Merchán, the Feb. 8 opening of his new exhibition at the Petaluma Arts Center will be a chance for the painter-sculptor to become reacquainted with the community, including local artists. Merchán lived here for five years in the 1990s before moving on, but returned to settle in 2016.

“The show will be a mishmash of works from my career, both recent and older,” Merchán said. “I’ve been away from the community and the local art scene for a while, so this is sort of a homecoming.”

The show will feature 29 works, including six sculptures, from more than three decades of artistic growth. Over the year, Merchán has continually expanded the range of his subjects, materials and styles. While there is a “Merchán” look — representational art that borrows from the emotionality and freeness of abstract expressionism — the portraits, landscapes, animal and marine studies, sculpture and so on bespeak an artist with few boundaries. Among the local landscapes in the show, viewers may recognize Helen Putnam Regional Park, Bodega Bay and Rodeo Beach.

A Merchán painting typically begins with superb drawing in the realistic vein. With this foundation, he is free to paint with a vigor verging on abandon, thanks in part to a year he once spent doing abstract expressionism.

“I had to go there to try to understand its language, which is all about emotion,” he said. “I found that the language was too big for me. I couldn’t get my brain to think like that, but the effort gave me freedom. My representational work became more abstract. When people say they hate abstract art or don’t understand it, I suggest they take the same approach as listening to a piece of music. Let your soul do the translating.”

Merchán aims for “looseness,” a favorite term, in his work. For example, Ella, one of the works in the show, benefited from an accident. The acrylic study of a horse is streaked by drips of a wet wash that ran unimpeded because Merchán had been interrupted by a phone call. The result is a powerful image of a quietly feeding horse enduring what could be a rain shower. Like many of his works, the piece has both stillness and motion. It is both cleanly figurative and recklessly moody.

“That’s how I underpaint,” Merchán said in reference to Ella. “That’s how many paintings look before I begin to paint. I like it when my colors contaminate.”

Interruptions are important to Merchán because without them, he won’t stop working. He goes into a zone that can last all day.

“I don’t stop,” he said. “I don’t think about anything. Do I have the courage to go on? But, of course, you have to know when to stop for the sake of the work.”

To achieve a feeling of spontaneity, Merchán will sometimes use a dirty brush from the previous canvas. He sometimes begins a painting by covering the canvas with a dirty yellow-brown wash, very wet. “Then I take paper towels and wipe clear the spaces for drawing,” he said. Next, he works on the background, progressing toward the subject.

But “background” is a misleading term in many of Merchán’s portraits, especially his paintings of women reclining on a sofa or chair. These pieces of furniture are often integral to the final work.