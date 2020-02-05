Theater Review: Cinnabar’s ‘Ripcord’ is ‘amusing,’ ‘sarcastic’

Living with roommates can be trying at the best of times.

They talk or play loud music when we want to be quietly reading, or they make snide remarks about eccentric family members.

When personalities clash at Bristol Place Assisted Living Facility, the women decide on a bet to solve the situation. If Marilyn (Kate Brickley) can successfully frighten Abby (Laura Jorgensen) she gets the bed with a view of the park. If Abby manages to anger Marilyn, she will have the room all to herself.

The resulting no-holds-barred competition escalates from a rubber snake to armed robbery as the women use their bet as an excuse for wild escapades. Silly antics uncover hidden truths, leading to mutual empathy and unexpected reunions.

David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Ripcord” — running through Feb. 16 at Cinnabar Theater — has fast-paced sarcastic humor and outrageous situations. Its morbid, often outright nasty jokes are amusing at the time, but leave a bitter aftertaste.

The rivalry between Abby and Marilyn sparks with chemistry as the formidable actors face off in their dual for the best room. Abby’s cynical banter is hilarious, but ultimately cruel. She really is a roommate to avoid.

Interrupting the tension is Scotty (Kyle Stoner), who arrives to clear away lunch plates and make the beds. His serene, no-nonsense temperament prevents scenes from feeling stagnant. When the women are at a breaking point, Scotty comes breezing in to chat about his acting career like a breath of fresh air.

Flamboyant couple Derek (Chad Yarish) and Colleen (Sarah McKereghan) assist Marilyn with her shenanigans. Their scenery-chewing drama is mildly distracting and may benefit from a more subdued interpretation. Overall, director James Pelican has opted for an over-the-top comedic style, which makes it difficult to adjust during serious interactions between characters.

John Browning manages to transcend the challenge when he appears with Jorgensen in an unsettling, brilliant scene of vulnerability within an otherwise frivolous play.

The primary set is realistically cluttered and untidy, filled with photos and knick-knacks. A projection screen evocative of a shower curtain is drawn across it for exterior settings, such as a grove of trees or brief skydiving animation.

“Ripcord” lives up to its name as a freefall of sharp-witted repartee. Cinnabar’s facetious comedy gets plenty of laughs while making the audience think about what sort of person they will become when faced with the realities of aging.

Will we be a cheerful, fun-loving Marilyn or a resentful, sour Abby?

Only time will tell.