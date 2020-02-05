Subscribe

Film Reviews: Engaging Oscar shorts, disappointing ‘Gretel and Hansel’

February 5, 2020, 8:36AM
It’s Academy Awards weekend, and for those Oscar completists out there, there is still a chance to view the nominated shorts, with special showcases of the five nominees for best live action short, best documentary short and best animated short. This week, local film re-viewer Anderson Templeton took a short road trip to catch the documentary short program at Santa Rosa’s Summerfield Cinemas, while Alexa Chipman took a different approach, see-ing a decidedly non-Academy Award horror film, “Gretel and Hansel,” with a great idea but disappointing execution.

‘OSCAR-NOMINATED DOCUMENTARY SHORTS’

Anderson Templeton

As the Academy Awards show approaches this Sunday evening, a smattering of theaters in the North Bay are showing the short film nominations on the big screen, organized by category. You can choose from Ani-mated, Documentary, and Live-Action shorts. I took a little trip to Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa, and checked out the documentary shorts. Man, can I say that was an experience.

There are five films shown back-to-back in each program. Each short ranges from 30-ish to 40-ish minutes, resulting in a two-and-a-half-hour-long experience.

Talk about a great deal!

That’s five flicks for the price (and length) of one!

Here are the 2020 nominees:

1. “Life Overtakes Me” - There is an epidemic of refugee children going into comas after surviving extreme trauma or fear. As Sweden in particular is cracking down on limiting refugees, many of these kids face depor-tation back to where their families are running from. This shows three family’s journeys as they fight to keep their children safe.

2. “Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re A Girl)” – A school dedicated to poor, uneducated and undervalued girls in the war stricken Afghanistan, empowers them through education and skateboarding.

3. “In The Absence” - Filmmakers use news footage, emergency responder recordings, and cell-phone vide-os to reveal the truth of how the South Korean government handled the gradual sinking of a ferry that led to deaths of over 200 school children.

4. “Walk Run Cha-Cha” - Aging Vietnam war refugees pursue their passion to dance.

5. “St. Louis Superman” – A black man seeks to change chronic violence in Missouri, by becoming a state Representative, all while raising a young son.

Please don’t let the depressing sound of these films scare you.

Yes, they all feature tough topics, and you should be prepared for that, but they shine light on extremely im-portant issues around the world that many people are not aware of. For me, it was a profound experience.

That’s why I love a good documentary, (yes, a real young person just said that). Sharing such personal sto-ries has the power build global awareness and begin conversations that can lead to accountability, positive change, and healing.

Check them out while you can.

‘GRETEL & HANSEL’ (Rated R)

Alexa Chipman

This chilling fairytale has inspired a plethora of adaptations, from Engelbert Humperdinck’s classic opera to the campy but delightful “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters.”

What unexplored view could this film possibly offer?

“Gretel & Hansel” (which should be just “Gretel” in my opinion) explores a fascinating theo-ry. What if the witch in her woodland cottage was not seeking plump children for dinner, but rather a protégé? Gretel’s subtle hedge-magick abilities grow under the witch’s tutelage leading to a terrible choice. Will Gretel embrace the temptation of power or retain her hu-manity and save Hansel from the fire?

The concept is disturbing and riveting, with sensational acting from Alice Krige as Holda the witch and Sophia Lillis as Gretel. Their give-and-take of fear, potential, and domination is horrifying and alluring to watch.

I would have given this film an enthusiastic thumbs up, but there were too many issues with the dialogue, which is stilted and awkwardly formal. In addition, the cinematography reeks of a pompous student art film. It is too clever and self-aware to be effective.

Word of warning: do not bring children. Half the theater was filled with them, and this film is graphic. Please leave them at home!

If you are a fairytale aficionado, I would recommend this unique take on the story. But do keep in mind that the quality of filmmaking leaves something to be desired.

