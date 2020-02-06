Petaluma Profile: Duane BigEagle, Osage poet-teacher-dancer
“Burdens of the Day, Nov. 12, 1936” (excerpt)
By Duane BigEagle
The day they opened the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge,
Americans could drive straight through
from one edge of the continent to the other,
and Albert Redwing, a full blood Washashe Indian,
walking down the brick streets of Harmony, Oklahoma,
clearly and suddenly heard a huge door slam.
It was no gun shot,
there was no echo,
No one was around,
Ravens continued their cawing
from cottonwoods on the side of the hill.
Albert turned and his braids swung against his wool coat.
Four deer grazing in an open field by the fire station
disappeared.
One by one the bluebirds stopped singing
and all the foxes disappeared.
Albert felt the earth being ripped into large square fields.
Henceforth, all wounds would be sutured with barbed wire.
The day they opened the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge
Albert Redwing got home just at dusk.
And soon people began arriving in cars and buggies,
their pale lights floating around the side of the hill.
That night they worked on singing the world back together.
That night the sound of the drum
rolled across the land like a heart beat.
Although he has lived in Petaluma since the ’50s, Osage poet Duane BigEagle announced his arrival on this Earth at the Indian Health Service hospital in Claremore, Oklahoma in May, 1946.
“Oklahoma is Osage Country,” BigEagle remarks. “It is a place where you can see 50 miles in every direction, and even though I live close to the mighty Pacific Ocean, Osage Country is still part of me.”
It is a perspective BigEagle has brought to many local schoolchildren through his decades-long involvement with the California Poets in the Schools (CalPoets) program. BigEagle likes to teach students that, in his words, “Poetry is everywhere — all around us.”
For example, he composed the accompanying poem, after reading an old copy of the San Francisco Chronicle.
A selection of BigEagle’s poems can be found in “Here First: Autobiographical Essays by Native American Writers” (edited by B. Swann & A. Krupat, Modern Library, NYC, 2000). In addition to poetry, BigEagle is a painter, traditional American Indian singer, and Osage Southern Straight dancer. His dance style is easily identified by the dancers’ formal, tailored clothing which, like BigEagle’s poetry, has every piece carefully matched and coordinated.
“Traditional American Indian dance is not usually performance, but rather more akin to prayer or meditation,” said BigEagle. “Traditional people are not dancing for an audience. When we finish a dance back home, no one applauds. Would you applaud for a prayer in church?”
It is clear that honoring his ancestry is an integral part of BigEagle’s mission.
Here, for example, is his poem entitled “My Grandfather Was a Quantum Physicist.”
I can see him now
smiling
in full dance regalia
in front of the roundhouse
on a sunny afternoon.
Scientists have finally discovered
that the intimate details
of our lives
are influenced by things
beyond the stars
and beyond time.
My grandfather knew this.
