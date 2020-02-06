Petaluma Profile: Duane BigEagle, Osage poet-teacher-dancer

That night the sound of the drum

That night they worked on singing the world back together.

their pale lights floating around the side of the hill.

And soon people began arriving in cars and buggies,

Henceforth, all wounds would be sutured with barbed wire.

One by one the bluebirds stopped singing

Four deer grazing in an open field by the fire station

Albert turned and his braids swung against his wool coat.

from cottonwoods on the side of the hill.

No one was around,

from one edge of the continent to the other,

Although he has lived in Petaluma since the ’50s, Osage poet Duane BigEagle announced his arrival on this Earth at the Indian Health Service hospital in Claremore, Oklahoma in May, 1946.

“Oklahoma is Osage Country,” BigEagle remarks. “It is a place where you can see 50 miles in every direction, and even though I live close to the mighty Pacific Ocean, Osage Country is still part of me.”

It is a perspective BigEagle has brought to many local schoolchildren through his decades-long involvement with the California Poets in the Schools (CalPoets) program. BigEagle likes to teach students that, in his words, “Poetry is everywhere — all around us.”

For example, he composed the accompanying poem, after reading an old copy of the San Francisco Chronicle.

A selection of BigEagle’s poems can be found in “Here First: Autobiographical Essays by Native American Writers” (edited by B. Swann & A. Krupat, Modern Library, NYC, 2000). In addition to poetry, BigEagle is a painter, traditional American Indian singer, and Osage Southern Straight dancer. His dance style is easily identified by the dancers’ formal, tailored clothing which, like BigEagle’s poetry, has every piece carefully matched and coordinated.

“Traditional American Indian dance is not usually performance, but rather more akin to prayer or meditation,” said BigEagle. “Traditional people are not dancing for an audience. When we finish a dance back home, no one applauds. Would you applaud for a prayer in church?”

It is clear that honoring his ancestry is an integral part of BigEagle’s mission.

Here, for example, is his poem entitled “My Grandfather Was a Quantum Physicist.”

I can see him now

smiling

in full dance regalia

in front of the roundhouse

on a sunny afternoon.

Scientists have finally discovered

that the intimate details

of our lives

are influenced by things

beyond the stars

and beyond time.

My grandfather knew this.

