The Buzz: Black History Month, ‘Hamilton’ actor at Cinnabar, and Aftertayst’s ‘Hell Inside’

Petaluma events celebrate Black History Month: February is Black History Month in America, and in Petaluma, that means a number of events will once again be taking place for the next few weeks. The big one is the annual Black History exhibit that opens this weekend at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St. Titled “Black History — Remember, Educate, Celebrate,” the show – which will officially kick off with a grand opening party on Friday, Feb. 7, will feature displays titled “Remember: African Americans and the Vote,” “Educate: Major events in Black History” and “Celebrate: The life and Legacy of Blacks who recently died.” A donation of $10 is requested, though no one will be turned away. Students 18 and under are free, and the show run through the end of the month.

Concurrent events at the library include a talk by Dr. Kim D. Hester, on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 1-2:30 p.m., titled Black Suffragists.” Dr. Williams is a professor of English and American Multicultural Studies at Sonoma State University. She teaches 19th-century American literature, African American literature and culture, and Women’s literature in the US. She serves as affiliate faculty in the Women and Gender (WGS) and film studies programs.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, the Petaluma Regional Library (100 Fairgrounds Lane) hosts a theatrical/historical program titled “Meet Miz Lucretia Borgia, Ma’am,” written and presented by Dr. Jacqueline Lawrence, founder of Legacy Showcases, a black history production company in Santa Rosa. Meet the head plantation cook and housekeeper, Miz Lucretia Borgia, Ma’am, who appears from the pages of true American history to describe her role as a slave, and to tell children, families and all other attendees about the lifestyle, traditions, and culture of enslaved Africans during her reign. The free program begins at 4 p.m.

Then, on Friday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m., the library hosts master drummer Onye Onyemaechi, for his entertaining and informational children’s program African Village Celebration. Using rhythm, music and authentic African instruments, Onyemaechi will bring to life the beauty and soul of the drum in African village life.

One more Petaluma Regional library event takes place on Feb. 22, from 2-4 p.m., as Dr. Lawrence returns with another Legacy Showcases production, “The Spirit of Us.” The program is a celebration of the musical heritage of African Americans from the early captured and enslaved to those using music as signals on the Underground Railroad through the Civil Rights Era and up to the present.

As Black History Month continues, Petaluma’s annual Gospel Hour, featuring choirs from several local churches, will take place at Petaluma Christian Church, 1160 Schuman Lane, on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m.

“Daughters of the Dust,” director Julie Dash’s lyrical, dreamlike 1991 film about African migration into the Americas at the dawn of the 20th century, will be screened at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the Petaluma SRJC campus on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. The acclaimed film is described as, “Exploring the intersection of old Yoruba traditions with the values of the new world, this multi-generational tale set in the Sea Islands of Georgia, examines themes of transition, food, and culture within the Gullah community.” Recently restored for its 25th anniversary, Arthur Jafa’s gorgeous imagery — for which he won the 1991 cinematography prize at Sundance — has never looked better. Screening at 7 p.m., with a pre-show lecture by SRJC film instructor Mike Traina. $6. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

Closing out the month is the 42nd annual Black History Program, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 5:30 p.m., will take place at New Life Christian Fellowship, 1320 Clegg St. Find out more at Facebook.com/pb4cd.

Aftertayst releases double CD of remastered metal tunes: The Petaluma-based band Aftertayst, described as an “old school metal/hard-rock/thrash band with roots in the San Francisco Bay Area thrash scene,” has just released a double CD retrospective of rerecorded tunes from their heyday playing alongside some of the best known metal bands in the business. According to founder Dan Kabanuck, of Petaluma, those bands include such inspirations as Testament and Death Angel. Titled “Hell Inside,” the collection features 22 songs, all previously recorded, now completely rerecorded with the best of modern technology. Gloriously hard-rocking, this fun, furious resurrection of one of Sonoma’s greatest metal bands is now available at AftertaystBand.com.

(Have a good idea for a fun, newsy, funny or otherwise interesting BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)