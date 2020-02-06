Petaluma Bestsellers: ‘A Very Stable Genius’ solidly on top in Petaluma

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Jan. 27, 2019-Feb.2

As the country’s attention ping-ponged between the conclusion of Donald Trump’s impeachment and the big Super Bowl game last Sunday, local readers still took time to visit the bookstore, where the week’s prevailing champion turned out to be Philip Rucker and Carol Leonning’s “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America.” Scoring on a mad dash up the Fiction and Nonfiction List (the book was in the No. 6 spot last week, the bestseller from the Pulitzer-winning Washington Post reporters has captured the attention of Petaluma readers with its unsettling, exhaustively sourced, in-depth exploration of the President’s management style inside the White House.

At No. 2, up from No. 5 last week, is “Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning trees-and-people novel “The Overstory,” followed at No. 3 by Tommy Orange’s unstoppable novel of modern day urban Native Americans in Oakland, “There There,” up from No. 9 the previous week.

Jeanine Cummins’ news-making novel “American Dirt,” which sparked controversy and led to scores of bookstore cancelations for the author last week (including in Petaluma), still ended up selling enough “curiosity copies” to dig up a spot at No. 5 on the list. ‘”Dirt” ended up just below the science-fiction drama, “A Beginning at the End of the World” (No. 4), by Mike Chen, whose bookstore appearance on Saturday actually occurred.

On the Kids and Young Adults list, the No. 1 bestseller this week is no surprise. “Captain Underpants” creator Dav Pilkey’s new “Dog Man” book, cheekily titled “Fetch 22,” has either been No. 1 or No. 2 on the list since it was published at the end of 2019. The Princess in Black and the Bathtime Battle,” the new title in the series by fantasy writers Shannon Hale and Dean Hale, is this week’s No. 2 book, followed by Mac Barnett’s “Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Cracks the Code” (No. 3), Raina Telgemeier’s “Guts” (No. 4) and Aaron Blabey’s “The Bad Guys in the Baddest Day Ever” (No. 5).

FICTION & NONFICTION

1. ‘A Very Stable Genius,’ by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig

2. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

3. ‘There There,’ by Tommy Orange

4. ‘A Beginning at the End of the World,’ by Mike Chen

5. ‘American Dirt,’ by Jeanine Cummins

6. ‘Last Wish,’ by Andrzej Sapkowski

7. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

8. ‘A Gentleman in Moscow,’ by Amor Towles

9. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by John Shribbs, Marian Parker

10. ‘The Source of Self-Regard,’ by Toni Morrison

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Dog Man: Fetch 22,’ by Dav Pilkey

2. ‘The Princess in Black and the Bathtime Battle,’ by Shannon Hale

3. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Cracks the Code,’ by Mac Barnett

4. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Telgemeier

5. ‘The Bad Guys in the Baddest Day Ever,’ by Aaron Blabey

6. ‘Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel,’ by Rey Terciero

7. ‘Dangerous Book for Boys,’ by Conn Igguldun

8. ‘Cinderella Liberator,’ by Rebecca Solnit

9. ‘All the Impossible Things,’ Lindsey Lackey

10. ‘I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,’ by Erika L. Sanchez

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma)