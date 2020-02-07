Subscribe

Coast Highway plays Aqus tonight

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 7, 2020, 11:21AM

Fronted by musician Rick Carlson - formerly of San Diego, now based in Sonoma County - the energetic rock-blues-country band Coast Highway comes to the Aqus Cafe for an evening of “tried-and-true” classics and finely crafted originals.

Carlson and his band have opened for B.B. King in Las Vegas, he’s had a song (“Diamondland”) see airplay in Los Angeles to celebrate opening day at Dodgers Stadium (don’t hold that against him, Giants fans!), and another sports-themed tune, “Running,” was used as part of the Hollywood Marathon footrace. And now he’s a local, and his band is grabbing attentio and new fans with every appearance.

Aqus Cafe, 198 H St. 7 p.m. No cover. Aqus.com.

