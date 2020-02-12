West Side Stories: Remembering ‘Poor Dead Lester’

This true story by Madelyn Clair was recorded live on February 5 at Sonoma Portworks in Petaluma, as part of the monthly “West Side Stories” story slam event hosted by Dave Pokorny. Each month, storytellers are randomly picked from the audience to tell five-minute-long stories on a different theme each month, with one winner chosen by the audience. The theme for this month was “Family.” The theme for next months’ show, on Wednesday, March 5, will be “A Journey of 1000 Miles Begins with a Single Step.” For information, visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

The best way to know my family, the Gore family, is through everybody’s relationship to Lester Gore. Lester, who we now know as “Poor Dead Lester” — because he’s actually been dead for more years than he was alive — was a kind of “in your face” character.

For the 12 years that he lived.

A short life, but a long life … for a dog.

We got this dog the same way every unconscious family gets their dog, not with a lot of deep thought.

“Mommy! Can we have a dog? Please! Please! Please! We’ll take care of him! Please! Please! Please!”

She said … Yes! She knew us, but she said … Yes.

And we did take care of him. For approximately five weeks.

But what we figured out was that Lester had this obsession with the smell of pee and poo. What dog doesn’t love that? But we didn’t know! It would take forever to walk Lester, which was fine … in the summer.

In the fall it was … less interesting.

In the winter, we were like … “No.” No more walking Lester.

So we gave Lester the family formal living room.

Now, you might be saying, “How can you give your dog your formal living room?” But if you know anything about family living rooms in the ’70s, nobody goes into them, except maybe twice a year. And even those two times, when your whole family gathers, the room is filled with thick, plastic, see-through furniture covers. So what’s a little bit of newspaper on a carpeted floor when you’ve got the whole place covered in plastic?

So that’s where he went.

Until the snow started to encroach on the house, and we decided to come up with Lazy Family Plan No. 2. Which was to take a brick, and stick it under the garage door, so that Lester could come and go as he pleased. By this time, Lester was around two years old, which was like a teenager in dog years. So he was super happy to get out, because right now, his desire to smell pee and poo was totally surpassed by his obsession with sex.

Like any adolescent, he wanted sex. He wanted sex, and embarrassingly enough, after he was done smelling the crotches of my friends, especially when we got our periods — we were 13, it was super embarrassing — he’d also hump my friends’ legs. So we were happy to send him out on his merry way.

We lived in a brick house on a whole block of brick houses.

And we had a cement driveway on a whole block of cement driveways. So whenever he got out, he pretty much had the lay of the land. And he got to shag any dog that was accessible to him. We didn’t know this, but our neighbor, who owned a white pedigree poodle, let us know that Lester — I don’t even know how he did it — Lester leapt over a six-foot chain-link-fence to “do it” to her dog.

Our response was to do … nothing. Which we thought was a pretty neighborly thing to do, though I know, our standards were pretty low there.