West Side Stories: Remembering ‘Poor Dead Lester’

MADELYN CLAIR
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
February 12, 2020, 1:31PM

WEST SIDE STORIES

This true story by Madelyn Clair was recorded live on February 5 at Sonoma Portworks in Petaluma, as part of the monthly “West Side Stories” story slam event hosted by Dave Pokorny. Each month, storytellers are randomly picked from the audience to tell five-minute-long stories on a different theme each month, with one winner chosen by the audience. The theme for this month was “Family.” The theme for next months’ show, on Wednesday, March 5, will be “A Journey of 1000 Miles Begins with a Single Step.” For information, visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

The best way to know my family, the Gore family, is through everybody’s relationship to Lester Gore. Lester, who we now know as “Poor Dead Lester” — because he’s actually been dead for more years than he was alive — was a kind of “in your face” character.

For the 12 years that he lived.

A short life, but a long life … for a dog.

We got this dog the same way every unconscious family gets their dog, not with a lot of deep thought.

“Mommy! Can we have a dog? Please! Please! Please! We’ll take care of him! Please! Please! Please!”

She said … Yes! She knew us, but she said … Yes.

And we did take care of him. For approximately five weeks.

But what we figured out was that Lester had this obsession with the smell of pee and poo. What dog doesn’t love that? But we didn’t know! It would take forever to walk Lester, which was fine … in the summer.

In the fall it was … less interesting.

In the winter, we were like … “No.” No more walking Lester.

So we gave Lester the family formal living room.

Now, you might be saying, “How can you give your dog your formal living room?” But if you know anything about family living rooms in the ’70s, nobody goes into them, except maybe twice a year. And even those two times, when your whole family gathers, the room is filled with thick, plastic, see-through furniture covers. So what’s a little bit of newspaper on a carpeted floor when you’ve got the whole place covered in plastic?

So that’s where he went.

Until the snow started to encroach on the house, and we decided to come up with Lazy Family Plan No. 2. Which was to take a brick, and stick it under the garage door, so that Lester could come and go as he pleased. By this time, Lester was around two years old, which was like a teenager in dog years. So he was super happy to get out, because right now, his desire to smell pee and poo was totally surpassed by his obsession with sex.

Like any adolescent, he wanted sex. He wanted sex, and embarrassingly enough, after he was done smelling the crotches of my friends, especially when we got our periods — we were 13, it was super embarrassing — he’d also hump my friends’ legs. So we were happy to send him out on his merry way.

We lived in a brick house on a whole block of brick houses.

And we had a cement driveway on a whole block of cement driveways. So whenever he got out, he pretty much had the lay of the land. And he got to shag any dog that was accessible to him. We didn’t know this, but our neighbor, who owned a white pedigree poodle, let us know that Lester — I don’t even know how he did it — Lester leapt over a six-foot chain-link-fence to “do it” to her dog.

Our response was to do … nothing. Which we thought was a pretty neighborly thing to do, though I know, our standards were pretty low there.

WEST SIDE STORIES

After that, Lester became a real shadow of our mother. My sister and I just neglected him. Lester followed the hand that fed him. And we went off to live our adult lives. My family moved to Manhattan as they downsized, and Lester moved with them. And by then, he’s a senior citizen, of course, and his love for sex had died down, and his love for pee and poo was resurrected because now he’s in Manhattan. And in Manhattan, the density of odors is amazing!

You know the phrase “Puppy Heaven?” That’s Lester in Manhattan.

I didn’t see him too much. I’d go back occasionally, and one time, I went back to see my family, before my sister’s wedding, and I got in really late. They were living in a tiny apartment in Manhattan. I opened the front door, and it was so tiny, I could see my parents sleeping in their bedroom. The lights were on. Every light was on. Johnny Carson was blaring in the background. My dad was snoring. My mom had a little bit of that sleep-dribble coming out of her mouth.

Typical. Seemed normal.

But something was off.

I woke my mom.

“Ma! Ma! Wake up! Where’s Lester?”

And this was her response.

[Makes long, loud, somewhat anesthetized-sounding snore, followed by …]

“He’s dead.”

[And right back to the long, loud snore]

I shake her again.

“Ma! Mom! Wake up! When did this happen?”

By now, she’s fully alert.

“It was two weeks ago. I didn’t want to tell anyone. It’s your sister’s wedding. I didn’t want anybody to get upset.”

I asked her, “Well, what does Dad say about this?” She said, “Oh, you know your father. He took out the dead body and came back with a flat of blueberries, on sale, 50 cents a pint. Do you need any blueberries?”

“Mom, we gotta tell Tara.”

“No! Don’t tell Tara. It’s her day. Don’t spoil her day.”

The next day, a day early, I go down to Philadelphia early, to try on this purple taffeta monstrosity, which they were making me wear at my sister’s wedding, and I thought I wasn’t going to tell her, but when I saw Tara, I just didn’t want to lie. I didn’t want to hold it in. She saw me across the parking lot, and she came out, all exuberant and wedding-like, and I said, “Tara. I have to tell you something. It’s Lester. He’s dead.”

And this was her response.

[After a long, long pause …]

“Did you see my ring?”

The purpose of this little slice of a story is to tell you something you probably already know — I didn’t grow up in a sentimental family.

But I want to say, I … I personally … have never forgotten Lester.

His name is everywhere. Everywhere, every day, embedded in at least a dozen of my e-commerce passwords. Yes.

So I want to say, Lester-one-two-three-dollar-sign-all-lower-case?

Poor-dead-Lester-hashtag-twelve?

P-D-L-99-exclamation-point?

And even … Furry-sex-machine-underscore-YOLO?

May you rest in peace.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Upon being sent a request for a photograph of Lester, the hero of the above story, its author, Madelyn Clair, responded with a note that included the following explanation. “My sister, who has a daughter who IS sentimental (kind of like the normal Marilyn character in that ’60s TV sitcom ‘The Munsters’) keeps many photos. She is trying to dig one of Lester up ... but you can literally take any black mutt on the street who looks fit and curious and rebellious ... and that would be Lester. Ha ha. The caption could read, ‘This is not Lester ... but it sort of looks like him. Madelyn says, “It’s close enough.”’ If you look up ‘Everyman’ in Wikipedia you will get the concept of ‘Everydog.’ Lester is Everydog, The ‘ordinary’ untrained dog who gets to roam the streets looking for sex, fun and adventure ... the one every well-behaved Golden Retriever and every docile Pug ‘lap dog’ secretly envies. Ha ha.”)

