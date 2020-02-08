Subscribe

Ensler’s ‘Vagina Monologues’ returns for Valentine’s Day

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 7, 2020, 5:13PM

PLANNING TO GO?

What: One Billion Rising and ‘The Vagina Monologues’

When: Friday, Feb. 14

Where: Kaleidoscope Cabaret, 927 N. Petaluma Blvd. Tickets: $15, available at BrownPaperTickets.com.

Eve Ensler’s monumental, Obie-winning work of documentary theater and social activism sparked a movement, and every year thousands of women gather to perform the place on February 14. The tradition has taken hold in Petaluma, and this year, under the direction of Ronda Black, the riveting, hilarious, heartbreaking and soul-expanding show takes place at the tiny and fabulous Kaleidoscope Cabaret, 927 N. Petaluma Blvd. (next door to Custom Costumes).

Linked, per tradition, to the One Billion Rising organization, the evening begins with workshops on gender-violence and strategic anti-violence advocacy from 5-7 p.m. “The Vagina Monologues,” a series of short vignettes adapted from dozens of interviews with women across the planet, begins at 7:30.

The show is in English, with American Sign Language interpretation.

Tickets are $15. Available on BrownPaperTickets.com.

