Your Weekend: Valentine’s Day shows all over town

February 12, 2020, 12:01PM
February 12, 2020, 12:01PM

THURSDAY

MARCO AND THE POLOS

A sibling quartet featuring Judith (on keys and hand percussion), Tricia (guitar and banjo), Frances (on vocals) and Mick (aka Marco Hellman, on drums), Marco and the Polos are named in part for the beloved call-and-response game they played as kids. Performing music ranging from blues and rock covers to Americana-tinged originals, the foursome are joined this weekend at the Aqus Café by fingerstyle guitarist Stevie Coyle, Joshua Zucker and Austin de Lone. 198 H St. 7-9 p.m. no cover. Aqus.com.

FRIDAY

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

Eve Ensler’s monumental, Obie-winning work of documentary theater and social activism sparked a movement, and every year thousands of women gather to perform the place on Feb. 14. The tradition has taken hold in Petaluma, and this year, under the direction of Ronda Black, the riveting, hilarious, heartbreaking and soul-expanding show takes place at the tiny and fabulous Kaleidoscope Cabaret, 927 N. Petaluma Blvd. (next door to Custom Costumes). Linked, per tradition, to the One Billion Rising organization, the evening begins with workshops on gender-violence and strategic anti-violence advocacy from 5-7 p.m. “The Vagina Monologues,” a series of short vignettes adapted from dozens of interviews with women across the planet, begins at 7:30. The show is in English, with American Sign Language interpretation. Tickets are $15. Available on BrownPaperTickets.com.

ROGER BOLT AND BORDERLINE

Soulful singer Roger Bolt will be joined by local mandolin-and-fiddle virtuoso David (Gus) Geralick, guitarist Rod Gross and bassist John Speer, in The Sanctuary at Lagunitas Brewing Company. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

THE INCUBATORS

Soulful, rootsy, rock-y, and groovy-as-all-get-out, The Incubators — fronted by Katie Freeman and Chris Chappell — are taking the stage at The Big Easy for a special uber-romantic, candlelit Valentine’s concert. After opening the show with duo Dawn & Tony at 7:15 p.m., the Incubators take the stage for a soft-and-sexy acoustic set at 8:30 p.m. Then, at 9:45 p.m., they pick up the heat with an electric set perfect for dancing. $15 advance, $20 at the door. 10% of the cover charge will be donated to the nonprofit Friends of the Koala, fighting for Northern Rivers Koalas affected by Australian bushfires (friendsofthekoala.org). 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SPIKE SIKES AND HIS AWESOME HOTCAKES

The Big Easy welcomes the Texas-born-but-now-Petaluma-based singer-songwriter known as Spike Sikes, with his five-piece band the Awesome Hotcakes, plus blues artist Paul Sanchez (founder of the New Orleans band Cowboy Mouth), for an eclectic evening of funky, groovy, jazzy, bluesy, jump-jive-y fun. 8:30 p.m. 256 North, 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. $10 cover, unless you are dining at the restaurant. 256North.com.

THE MELVINS

Named for a widely disliked employee at a Thriftway store in Montesano, Washington — where founding member Buzz Osborne once worked, The Melvins are a legendary experimental-grunge-sludge-metal-alternative-doom band, founded in 1983. With over 30 albums, and a reputation for constant change and reinvention, they are one of the bands known for influencing the grunge sound of the ’80s. In 2017, Metal Injection ranked The Melvins at No. 2 on its list of Heaviest Grunge Bands of All Time. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $25. MysticTheatre.com.

CHOPPIN’ BROCCOLI

Performing the hottest hits of the awesome ’80s, the magnificent Choppin Broccoli brings to life your favorite songs by Prince, Van Halen, Michael Jackson, The Cars, Duran Duran, Billy Idol, The Go-Go’s, The Beastie Boys and a spectacular slew of others. Hankering to dance this Valentine’s Day? The Twin Oaks Roadhouse has you covered. Door open at 7:30 p.m., with the free, no cover show commencing at 8 p.m. 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove.

SATURDAY

SONO-TRIETTE

A three-musician variation of the four-musician SonoMusette, SonoTriette features Parisian vocalist Mimi Pirard, accordionist Robert Lunceford and stand-up bassist Jan Martinelli. With superb attention to detail, the ensemble authentically recreates the haunting and emotion-drenched musical styles mid-1900s Paris. Songs by Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Trenet and others make up their repertoire. This post-Valentine’s Day concert (still plenty romantic, even the day after) will take place at Aqus Café, 198 H St., at 7 p.m. No cover. Aqus.com.

SUNDAY

NEW MUSIC DECANTED

‘Proprietary Blend: Works for Violin by Female Composers’ is the name of a special live program of music featuring violinist Rachel Patrick. The concert is presented by New Music Decanted, a Napa-based nonprofit podcast and salon series dedicated to showcasing exemplary modern day musical compositions, and the artists who perform them. The Petaluma Arts Center (230 Lakeville St.) is the perfect spot for this afternoon of works by composers Joan Tower (“Platinum Spirals for solo violin,” 1976), Caroline Shaw (“In Manus Tuas for solo violin,” 2009, and Chaya Czernowin (“For Violin Solo,” 1981). Other works include Chen Yi’s “Memory for solo violin,” 2011, Kaija Saariaho’s “Nocturne for solo violin,” 1994 and Emily Singleton’s “In Our Walk for solo viola, 2019. Tickets $20-$25, with advance registration recommended at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF ASKABAN’

Flashback Cinemas, the popular weekly series of classic films running every Sunday and Wednesday, is screening all of the Harry Potter films, in order, once a month. Having already screen Christopher Columbus’ well-cast but boringly envisioned first two movies in the series, Petaluma’s Boulevard 14 Cinemas now screens the best directed and most artfully fashioned of the bunch: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” Like the book it was adapted from, this is the one where author J.K. Rowling revealed exactly how brilliant (and patient) a storyteller she is. Twists and turns around every corner, two-dimensional characters reveling themselves to have been sneakily three-dimensional all along, and a certain “moment” involving a rodent, all add up to one of the most riveting and gorgeous chapters in the epic storyline that is Harry Potter. 200 C. St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film runs at the same times on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Cinemawest.com.

