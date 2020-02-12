Your Weekend: Valentine’s Day shows all over town

THURSDAY

MARCO AND THE POLOS

A sibling quartet featuring Judith (on keys and hand percussion), Tricia (guitar and banjo), Frances (on vocals) and Mick (aka Marco Hellman, on drums), Marco and the Polos are named in part for the beloved call-and-response game they played as kids. Performing music ranging from blues and rock covers to Americana-tinged originals, the foursome are joined this weekend at the Aqus Café by fingerstyle guitarist Stevie Coyle, Joshua Zucker and Austin de Lone. 198 H St. 7-9 p.m. no cover. Aqus.com.

FRIDAY

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

Eve Ensler’s monumental, Obie-winning work of documentary theater and social activism sparked a movement, and every year thousands of women gather to perform the place on Feb. 14. The tradition has taken hold in Petaluma, and this year, under the direction of Ronda Black, the riveting, hilarious, heartbreaking and soul-expanding show takes place at the tiny and fabulous Kaleidoscope Cabaret, 927 N. Petaluma Blvd. (next door to Custom Costumes). Linked, per tradition, to the One Billion Rising organization, the evening begins with workshops on gender-violence and strategic anti-violence advocacy from 5-7 p.m. “The Vagina Monologues,” a series of short vignettes adapted from dozens of interviews with women across the planet, begins at 7:30. The show is in English, with American Sign Language interpretation. Tickets are $15. Available on BrownPaperTickets.com.

ROGER BOLT AND BORDERLINE

Soulful singer Roger Bolt will be joined by local mandolin-and-fiddle virtuoso David (Gus) Geralick, guitarist Rod Gross and bassist John Speer, in The Sanctuary at Lagunitas Brewing Company. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

THE INCUBATORS

Soulful, rootsy, rock-y, and groovy-as-all-get-out, The Incubators — fronted by Katie Freeman and Chris Chappell — are taking the stage at The Big Easy for a special uber-romantic, candlelit Valentine’s concert. After opening the show with duo Dawn & Tony at 7:15 p.m., the Incubators take the stage for a soft-and-sexy acoustic set at 8:30 p.m. Then, at 9:45 p.m., they pick up the heat with an electric set perfect for dancing. $15 advance, $20 at the door. 10% of the cover charge will be donated to the nonprofit Friends of the Koala, fighting for Northern Rivers Koalas affected by Australian bushfires (friendsofthekoala.org). 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SPIKE SIKES AND HIS AWESOME HOTCAKES

The Big Easy welcomes the Texas-born-but-now-Petaluma-based singer-songwriter known as Spike Sikes, with his five-piece band the Awesome Hotcakes, plus blues artist Paul Sanchez (founder of the New Orleans band Cowboy Mouth), for an eclectic evening of funky, groovy, jazzy, bluesy, jump-jive-y fun. 8:30 p.m. 256 North, 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. $10 cover, unless you are dining at the restaurant. 256North.com.

THE MELVINS

Named for a widely disliked employee at a Thriftway store in Montesano, Washington — where founding member Buzz Osborne once worked, The Melvins are a legendary experimental-grunge-sludge-metal-alternative-doom band, founded in 1983. With over 30 albums, and a reputation for constant change and reinvention, they are one of the bands known for influencing the grunge sound of the ’80s. In 2017, Metal Injection ranked The Melvins at No. 2 on its list of Heaviest Grunge Bands of All Time. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $25. MysticTheatre.com.

CHOPPIN’ BROCCOLI