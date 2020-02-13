JD Souther returns to the Mystic

“A year of so before I got serious about songwriting, in 1969, I was playing drums in a local band, and I wrote a song with a cowboy singer named Red Steagal,” says singer and songwriter JD Souther, best known for penning pop hits for the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor, among others. “He came from my hometown of Amarillo. He was from another era of music than us. Red and I sat down one day and wrote this song. I think it was called ‘Footprints in Her Yard.’ It was my first song, but it was a mid-chart country hit. I thought, ‘What a brilliant way to make money.’ ”

Souther went on to become one of the architects of the melodic, country- inflected pop known as the Southern California Sound — a songwriter with a knack for succinctly detailing a subject’s inner life.

During the past 50 years, he has penned hits for the Eagles (“Best of My Love,” “New Kid in Town,” “Heartache Tonight,” “How Long”), Linda Ronstadt (“Faithless Love”), Bonnie Raitt (“Run Like a Thief”), James Taylor (“Her Town, Too”), Don Henley (“The Heart of the Matter”), Warren Zevon (“Simple Man, Simple Dream”) and many others. He’s also performed with the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band and as a solo artist.

In 2013, the 74-year-old Souther was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He’s also appeared in several films, including Steven Speilberg’s 1989 romantic fantasy “Always,” in which Souther on camera sings the Platters’ hit “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” to co-stars Holly Hunter and Richard Dreyfuss.

“I think Carrie Fisher hooked me up with that gig,” he says.

Souther — a frequent visitor to Petaluma and the West Marin coast — brings his one-man show to the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma on Feb 22.

“It’s a great town,” the Tennessee resident says of Petaluma, “a wonderful little town.”

Born in Detroit and raised in Amarillo, Texas, Souther focused on jazz drumming and reed instruments as a teen. He enjoyed modest success as the leader of a local band called the Cinders. In the late-’60s, he moved to Los Angeles.

“I just sort of fell in with this crowd that was playing acoustic guitars,” he says. “I went home to my dad’s music store in Texas and said, ‘I need an acoustic guitar.’ He asked, ‘Why? You have a clarinet and two saxophones and two sets of drums. Why do you need an acoustic guitar?’ I told him, ‘I want to try writing songs. I like it.’ I had started doing it a little bit and it seemed to come naturally. So he gave me a guitar.”

In L.A., Souther met fellow musician Glenn Frey, an aspiring songwriter who shared an interest in country and rock and was dating the sister of Souther’s girlfriend. The musicians became roommates — and neighbors of another aspiring songwriter named Jackson Browne. Eventually, Souther and Frey formed a duo called Longbranch Pennywhistle. The duo signed to a small regional label.

“I’m not sure what they expected of us,” he says of the label, “but they did something wonderful by just not really knowing what to do with us. They asked, ‘Who do you want to play with on your record?’ We were surprised that we got to choose. So we said, ‘(Ace session drummer) Jim Gordon, (Cajun fiddler) Doug Kershaw, (and guitarists) Ry Cooder and James Burton’ — all the best guys in town that we could think of.