JD Souther returns to the Mystic

GREG CAHILL
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
February 13, 2020, 12:01AM
PLANNING TO GO?

WHO: JD Souther, solo acoustic

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Mystic Theatre & Music Hall, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma

PRICE: $30

INFORMATION: MysticTheatre.com

“A year of so before I got serious about songwriting, in 1969, I was playing drums in a local band, and I wrote a song with a cowboy singer named Red Steagal,” says singer and songwriter JD Souther, best known for penning pop hits for the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor, among others. “He came from my hometown of Amarillo. He was from another era of music than us. Red and I sat down one day and wrote this song. I think it was called ‘Footprints in Her Yard.’ It was my first song, but it was a mid-chart country hit. I thought, ‘What a brilliant way to make money.’ ”

Souther went on to become one of the architects of the melodic, country- inflected pop known as the Southern California Sound — a songwriter with a knack for succinctly detailing a subject’s inner life.

During the past 50 years, he has penned hits for the Eagles (“Best of My Love,” “New Kid in Town,” “Heartache Tonight,” “How Long”), Linda Ronstadt (“Faithless Love”), Bonnie Raitt (“Run Like a Thief”), James Taylor (“Her Town, Too”), Don Henley (“The Heart of the Matter”), Warren Zevon (“Simple Man, Simple Dream”) and many others. He’s also performed with the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band and as a solo artist.

In 2013, the 74-year-old Souther was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He’s also appeared in several films, including Steven Speilberg’s 1989 romantic fantasy “Always,” in which Souther on camera sings the Platters’ hit “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” to co-stars Holly Hunter and Richard Dreyfuss.

“I think Carrie Fisher hooked me up with that gig,” he says.

Souther — a frequent visitor to Petaluma and the West Marin coast — brings his one-man show to the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma on Feb 22.

“It’s a great town,” the Tennessee resident says of Petaluma, “a wonderful little town.”

Born in Detroit and raised in Amarillo, Texas, Souther focused on jazz drumming and reed instruments as a teen. He enjoyed modest success as the leader of a local band called the Cinders. In the late-’60s, he moved to Los Angeles.

“I just sort of fell in with this crowd that was playing acoustic guitars,” he says. “I went home to my dad’s music store in Texas and said, ‘I need an acoustic guitar.’ He asked, ‘Why? You have a clarinet and two saxophones and two sets of drums. Why do you need an acoustic guitar?’ I told him, ‘I want to try writing songs. I like it.’ I had started doing it a little bit and it seemed to come naturally. So he gave me a guitar.”

In L.A., Souther met fellow musician Glenn Frey, an aspiring songwriter who shared an interest in country and rock and was dating the sister of Souther’s girlfriend. The musicians became roommates — and neighbors of another aspiring songwriter named Jackson Browne. Eventually, Souther and Frey formed a duo called Longbranch Pennywhistle. The duo signed to a small regional label.

“I’m not sure what they expected of us,” he says of the label, “but they did something wonderful by just not really knowing what to do with us. They asked, ‘Who do you want to play with on your record?’ We were surprised that we got to choose. So we said, ‘(Ace session drummer) Jim Gordon, (Cajun fiddler) Doug Kershaw, (and guitarists) Ry Cooder and James Burton’ — all the best guys in town that we could think of.

“The songs weren’t, how should I say, fully realized,” he goes on, “but the playing is awful good.”

The album didn’t sell well and the label soured on the duo’s songwriting, informing them that their next album would be all covers. Souther and Frey balked at that notion and spent a couple of years honing their skills until music magnate David Geffen heard their original material. He agreed to buy out their contracts and helped lay the foundation for the Southern California Sound.

In 1971, Frey joined Don Henley — who along with Frey had recorded with Ronstadt — Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner to form the Eagles. The following year, Souther released his solo debut, “John David Souther,” the same year Geffen released Browne’s debut. Souther later teamed up with Chris Hillman of the Byrds and Richie Furay of Poco for the Souther-Hillman-Furay band.

All were signed to Geffen’s Asylum label.

“We were a tight-knit group of friends, always hanging out together, always writing together,” Souther says of the key figures in the Southern California Sound. “It was a potent group of people. It was Jackson, Don Henley, Linda Ronstadt, Nicolette Larsen, Bonnie Raitt, Karla Bonoff, and a year or so later, Warren Zevon, Waddy Wachtel and Danny Kortchmar. There was a lot of pressure to create the best music, but also a real sense of camaraderie.”

The musicians were competitive, he allows, but also on each other’s side.

“Everyone wanted to get the best out of one another and to have the best song in the room,” he says. “I began to try to make my songwriting artful and delicate and make it sound good, but also make it casual and give it that thing that pop songs have, where the song is catchy, but there’s something more to it. At its very best, a pop song by someone like Bob Dylan or Randy Newman is catchy, but you’ve also been told something, something has been revealed.”

And what motivates him to write songs now?

“I have no idea — I have no other skills,” he says with a laugh. “You could say it’s a catharsis, but catharsis is going on all the time. It’s sort of a constant theme in my life, to shed one skin and see what emerges. That’s why I never recorded the same album twice.”

