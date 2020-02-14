Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Birds of Prey’ soars

On the same weekend that “Joker” went to the Oscars (ultimately winning Best Performance by an Actor for Joaquin Phoenix), yet another Joker-related (slightly) DC comics film hit the cinemas, with a titles as ebulliently exuberant as “Joker” is short, curt and to the point. “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), brings back Margot Robbie’s gleefully violent shrink-turned-psychopath Harley Quinn, in a standalone tale of carnage and charisma, told with style and a lot of R-rated bloodshed.

Here’s what two of our pool of local film reviewers have to say about this film.

‘BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN)’ (Rated R)

Amber-Rose Reed

Here’s the thing, dear reader - I didn’t think I was going to like “Birds of Prey.”

I love the comics, I love the cast, but DC’s burned me before, and I was skeptical.

I’m happy to say, I was wrong.

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is delightful. It’s a gem of a movie and it blew my mind how much I enjoyed it. What follows is a list of things I loved about “Birds of Prey,” in no particular order and without spoilers.

Margot Robbie’s voice-over. Harley as narrator is engaging, sympathetic, and entertaining, and Robbie’s voiceover pulls the viewer into the movie and keeps them there. It doesn’t feel like a cheap device. It feels like a friend telling you a story.

Its non-linear narrative. This also avoids feeling like a cheap device. It’s a clever frame for introducing a whole new cast of characters and succeeds in continually upping the stakes as the plot becomes clear.

Gotham City. This take on Batman’s gloomy metropolis is over-the-top, weird, and super creepy. Abandoned amusement park? It’s got one. Chemical plant? That’s just down the street. It feels like a place out of a comic book, and yet it’s grounded with details like the best place to get a breakfast sandwich.

Its villain. Wow. I love Ewan McGregor. This is always true, to be fair, but here, he is an utterly awful, evil delight. Clearly, he finds the scenery delicious because he chews up a storm, and delivers one of the most relevant, “now” villains in cinema - a mediocre rich guy who cannot understand why everything doesn’t just fall in his lap, why women won’t just capitulate, and who truly believes he’s the center of every scene.

Its heroes. And yeah, I’m including our emancipated protagonist Harley with the heroes, though she’s more of an anti-hero, really. All five of them are flawed, struggling, conflicted, and strong. Not “strong female character” strong, which can often be a shorthand for a badass, busty robot sassing her way through a movie. There is nothing wrong with being any of those things, of course, but there is a stereotype that often involves not showing emotion, not being allowed traditionally feminine pastimes, or not being “like other girls,” which often means not getting along with other girls. “Birds of Prey” doesn’t avoid this trope. It runs circles around it, trips it, and then gleefully makes off with its lunch money. Its characters are allowed to sob, to punch, to paint their nails, to like fashion or be utterly confused by it. And the relationships the five of them build throughout the movie may be my favorite thing about it.