The Buzz: Anne Frank childood friend to speak in Petaluma

Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss to speak at Veterans Hall: Chabad of Petaluma has announced a rare public appearance in Petaluma by Mrs. Eva Schloss, 90, an Auschwitz survivor and childhood friend of Anne Frank. Marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Schloss — whose mother, also a survivor of the camps, went on to marry Otto Frank, the father of Anne Frank — will give her own account of her memories of young Anne, and her own survival and post-Holocaust life rebuilt. As a girl of 13-15, just one month older than Anne Frank, Schloss (then Eva Geiringer) lived on the same block in Amsterdam. She lost her father and brother at Auschwitz, and was liberated, with her mother, in 1945. She now lives in London. The event will take place on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd. Tickets will be $15 for students, $25 general, $50 for preferred seating, and $100 and $180 for VIP and Patron seating. AnneFrankPetaluma.com or call 559-8585.

‘Mystery Plays’ at Casa Grande include comedy by John Rustan: Two comedic twists on the classic murder mystery will be performed by Casa Grande High School students over two weekends, Feb. 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., and March 7 and 8 at 7 p.m., with one Sunday matinee on March 9 at 1 p.m. The double shot includes Tom Stoppard’s hilarious “The Real Inspector Hound,” a spook of Agatha Christie “drawing room” mystery plays, and “Murder Me Once,” co-written by Casa Grande drama instructor John Rustan and Frank Semerano. Both plays will be directed by Rustan, with a cast that includes students Charlotte Gregson, Logan Null, Matthew Bortel, Ariana Mendez, Holly Van Renselaar, Lily Gutierrez, Brooke O’Flaherty, Erik Mander, Haylie Silva, Benjamin Brown, Kaya Thunen, Sadie Wray, Liberty Wiseman, Ariana Selna, Ruby Akers and Jared Humphreys. Hadia Osmani and William Brown are the Stage Manager and Lighting Technician, respectively. Tickets available at the door, $10 General Admission, $5 students for faculty, seniors, and children under 12. Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Road.

