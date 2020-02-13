Out and About in Petaluma: Library events, support groups and ‘Horses’ screening

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

On Thursday, Feb. 13, the Petaluma Regional Library (100 Fairgrounds Ln.) hosts a theatrical/historical program titled “Meet Miz Lucretia Borgia, Ma’am,” written and presented by Dr. Jacqueline Lawrence, founder of Legacy Showcases, a black history production company in Santa Rosa. Meet the head plantation cook and housekeeper, Miz Lucretia Borgia, Ma’am, who appears from the pages of true American history to describe her role as a slave, and to tell children, families and all other attendees about the lifestyle, traditions, and culture of enslaved Africans during her reign. The free program begins at 4 p.m. Then, on Friday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m., the library hosts master drummer Onye Onyemaechi, for his entertaining and informational children’s program African Village Celebration. Using rhythm, music and authentic African instruments, Onyemaechi will bring to life the beauty and soul of the drum in African village life.

DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP

Susan Kay Gilbert continues her weekly support group for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia). The support group meets weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30. A donation of $5 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

THURSDAY NIGHT SQUARE DANCING

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

JAZZ AND FRIENDS

Amor Para Todos and Petaluma teacher Erika Smith, the mother of a non-binary child, present a special reading of the book “I Am Jazz,” by activist and internet personality Jazz Jennings. Part of an annual National Day of Readings called “Jazz & Friends,” the country- wide event on February will include the reading of the 2013 children’s book, inspired by the author’s own experiences and written with Jessica Herthel. Jennings now appears in the TLC reality TV series “I Am Jazz,” which focuses on her life with her family as a teenager and as a transgender youth. “Jazz & Friends,” the day of readings, was establish a few years ago when a national hate group launched a bullying campaign against a transgender youth in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. The readings are intended to create awareness and increase understanding. Petaluma will participate with its own reading at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, 5:30 p.m.

‘THEY SHOOT HORSES, DON’T THEY?’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues, with the 50th anniversary )more or less, keep reading) of Sydney Pollack’s 1969 “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” a comically dark and engaging dance marathon drama based on true events from the Depression-era 1930s. As desperate contestants attempt to stay on their feet for 1200 hours, they conspire and compete to win a $1,500 cash prize in a 1,200-hour dance marathon. The film earned nine Academy Award nominations, with nods to Sydney Pollack for Best Director and Jane Fonda for Best Actress, and Gig Young, who won for Best Supporting Actor. Bruce Dern, Susannah York and Red Buttons also star. The film was originally scheduled to screen last October (closer to its actually 50-year anniversary), but the fires, power shutdown and evacuations scuttled those plans. Don’t miss it. Wednesday, Feb. 19. The film screens at 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.