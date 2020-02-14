Petaluma’s Bestsellers: ‘Stable Genius’ still on top

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Feb 3-Feb.9, 2020

“A Very Stable Genius” remains in the No. 1 spot for its second week, as Petaluma’s Bestselling Fiction and Nonfiction List welcomes a couple of newcomers alongside several titles who’ve apparently moved in to stay. Bivald Katarina’s “Welcome to the Pine Away Motel and Cabins” is this week’s No. 2 favorite, while Douglas Preston’s “The Lost City of the Monkey God” returns after an extended stay away, now checked in at No. 3.

On the list of Kids and Young Adults Bestsellers, Amy McCulloch’s “Jinxed” takes over the No. 1 spot from last week’s champ, “Dog Man: Fetch 22,” by Dav Pilkey, now at No. 4. In the No. 2 spot this week is “Time-less: Diego and the Rangers of the Vastlantic” by Armand Balthazar, followed by Judd Winick’s new Hilo book, “All The Pieces Fit,” currently occupying the No. 3 spot.

FICTION &

NONFICTION

1. ‘A Very Stable Genius,’ by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig

2. ‘Welcome to the Pine Away Motel and Cabins,’ by Bivald, Katarina

3. ‘The Lost City of the Monkey God,’ by Douglas Preston

4. ‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett

5. ‘There There,’ by Tommy Orange

6. ‘The Sun Also Sets: A Seussical Indictment of Trump,’ by David Hightower

7. ‘Tidelog for Northern California 2020,’ from Pacific Publishers

8. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

9. ‘Virgil Wander,’ by Leif Enger

10. ‘Water Dancer,’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Jinxed,’ by Amy McCulloch

2. ‘Timeless: Diego and the Rangers of the Vastlantic,’ by Armand Balthazar

3. ‘Hilo: All the Pieces Fit,’ by Judd Winick

4. ‘Dog Man: Fetch 22,’ by Dav Pilkey

5. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball,’ by Jeff Kinney

6. ‘Valentine for Uni the Unicorn,’ by Amy Kraus Rosenthal

7. ‘The Call of the Wild,’ by Jack London

8. ‘Three Tales of My Father’s Dragon,’ by Rosemary Gannett

9. ‘Best Friends,’ by Shannon Hale

10. ‘Making Friends,’ by Kristen Gudsnuk

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma)