Petaluma Parks: Dog have a field day at local romping grounds

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 13, 2020, 12:01AM

THE PARKS OF PETALUMA

This is part 5 of a multi-part series, taking an in-depth look at every single park and park-related facility in the town of Petaluma, from its 46 Parks & Recreation-maintained public parks and seven recreation facilities, to its 10 distinct, County-maintained open space areas. Are you part of a community group that cares for, supports or looks after a particular park within city limits? Willing to give us a little tour and tell us what makes that particular slice-of-Petaluma-Heaven special? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton and let us know. You can reach him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

Rebecca Sartain is “between dogs” at the moment, but that doesn’t stop her from making daily visits to her favorite dog-friendly neighborhood park in Petaluma, the long, narrow strip of attractively green and grassy lawn known as Wiseman Airport Park.

“Good morning!” she calls out to a well-bundled man with two leashed dogs, making their way along the walkway. She’s stopped at the Fred J. Wiseman memorial, a rock-mounted plaque erected in tribute to the man who, in 1911, is believed to have made the first-ever air mail delivery, flying a load of letters from Petaluma to Santa Rosa in his rickety, malfunctioning biplane. As the dog walker passes, Sartain notes, “I know the names of most of the dogs who come here. I learn the dogs names before I learn the human names.”

It’s around 7 a.m., just shortly after sunrise has begun, Sartain points out the low cottony cushion of fog that hugs the ground just beyond the park. A shallow seasonal pond fills a recess between the lawn and the Airport fence, and what water remains is being well utilized by a squadron of ducks, and a few geese. It is reportedly a popular spot for loud and happy frogs. A cluster of cypress trees on a small, narrow berm, perfect for a book-reading shade-escape on a hot day or a small sunrise service on an Easter Sunday – all of which Sartain has seen over the years she’s been coming here.

“This is one of the best spots for dogs in the whole town,” says Sartain, adding that many folks walk the length of the park every morning with their dogs. “The dog owners are kind of a small community of their own,” she says. “The Saturday before Christmas, we always have a dog party down there near the playground. Last Christmas we had 17 dogs and 27 people, something like that, all running around. A gal made a calendar of all the dogs who come here regularly, and gave it out. The dogs get real excited. We start setting up the tables and they know right away that dog treats are coming.”

As a testament to the park’s dog-friendly nature, there are a few benches here and there with little inscriptions naming dog lovers who’ve made the place a regular part of their lives. One bench bears three such memorials, one to Sandy Barclay (1953-2017), saying, “Life is better in the company of dogs. It’s not where you walk. It’s who walks with you.” Another, to Mel Smith (1935-2015) declares, “Where you walked your beloved dogs, and made many good friends. You are dearly missed by all whose lives you touched.” Another small plaque, in the name of David Carini (1949-2013) says simply, “Full Moon Lights My Way Home.”

The majority of Petaluma’s parks do not permit dogs to run free at any time. Parks like Wiseman allow dogs to go “off leash” for specific hours of the day. In all cases, owners are required to keep control of their dogs when visiting for some canine playtime.

“Dogs need social time, and they need to run,” says Sartain. “The hunting dogs love the cold, frosty mornings.”

Parks like Wiseman, with huge patches of grass to romp on, are especially attractive for those with dogs, because their canines can stretch out and really run.

THE PARKS OF PETALUMA

“And it’s great for people, too,” Sartain says. “You can walk in the park, and then take that little path up into the airport and have breakfast at the Two-Niner Diner. Then you can walk across the street and hit Prince Park, where a lot of people go to play catch with their dogs, and then keep following the trails out from there. A lot of these parks link up. It’s nice for walking and bike riding.”

Wiseman Airport Park (2175 St. Augustine Way) – from which one can catch awesome views of airplanes landing and taking off all day long – is one of ten parks, large and small, that are identified by the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department as having a “dog run area.” In addition to the 20.7-acre Wiseman Park, there is Arroyo Park (1827 Village East Dr., 9.2 acres), Bond Park (228 Banff Way, 6-acres), Del Oro Park (725 Sartori Dr., 3.1-acres), Glenbrook Park (1648 Lancaster Dr., 3.6), McNear Park (1008 G St., 7-acres), Oak Hill Park and Dog Park (336 Pleasant St., 5.5-acres total), Prince Park (2301 E. Washington St., 18.3-acres) and Turnbridge Park (1407 Liverpool Way, 2.6-acres). There are at least two others in town. The 1.8-acres Sunrise Park is not named on the current Parks and Recreation Parks list, but is well-posted with rules as to when dogs can run “off leash.” Then there is the privately owned and maintained Deer Creek Dog Park, a 1.5-acre, fully enclosed, well-lighted and thoughtfully-provisioned exercise area (doggie water fountains!) at the North edge of the Deer Creek Village shopping center.

“That’s a good place, too,” says Sartain, who (like many others in Petaluma) refers to Deer Creek Dog Park as “Friedman’s Dog Park,” because of its proximity to the large home improvement store. “My last dog was huge, and very energetic,” she says. “She couldn’t run off-leash because she was a little too energetic. But Friedman’s has what we call ‘shifts,’ with different people showing up every half-hour with their dogs, so there are different social groups of people and dogs that have formed over there.”

With dogs, of course, comes a certain degree of mess, but Sartain says the vast majority of dog owners at Wiseman are very conscientious. At most of the parks open to dogs in Petaluma, the users are fastidious about replenishing available plastic dog-doo bags for the use of those who find themselves without.

By 7:30, the dogs have begun to arrive, gleefully chasing each other — and the occasional ball — as the humans chat with one another.

“It’s a great place to greet the day and watch the sun rise,” Chartain says. “We’re very fortunate to have this, for us and for our dogs.”

Each of Petaluma’s sanctioned dog run parks has its own character, of course. Glen Brook Park, like Wiseman, is a neighborhood park, basically a strip of grass, trees and walkways, built alongside Capri Creek, with a paved path on either side of the creek, and plenty of large, grass-filled areas for dogs to scamper and play. There are benches for resting, and the occasional sign: “Please Be Courteous. Pick Up After Your Pet.” Glen Brook connects to Sunrise Park, which in addition to big, sunny lawn areas, boasts a community garden operated by Petaluma Bounty. Bond Park, not only features one of the best old-school playgrounds in town (complete with one of those great old smiling stone turtles to climb on and a sign warning: “Caution: Slide May Be Very Hot”), has a large rectangle of lawn perfect for playing catch with a canine.

Prince Park, at noon, proves to be a popular spot for people and their dogs, with enormous open areas for running and playing before the various sports teams descend on the parks primary feature: its playing fields. Arroyo Park, with not one but two playgrounds, abuts a neighborhood open space cutting a swath of nature in between houses. Del Oro Park, in addition to its tennis courts amd a nice grouping of picnic tables inscribed with the words “This table is a gift from Georgette Skellenger. She hopes you enjoy it,” allows dogs to run on its generous lawn for certain portions of the day.

No exploration of canine playgrounds in Petaluma would be complete, of course, without a visit to Rocky Memorial Dog Park (2204 Casa Grande Rd.), among the few spots in town created solely for the enjoyment of dogs. Named for a legendary local Police K9-unit dog, Rocky’s 21.1-acres are fully enclosed, and sit at the edge of the Alman Marsh Open Space. Surrounding a large open area filled with various interesting objects for dogs to run around, on and through, there is a walking trail with more than one level for dog owners to explore with their happily leash-free canine pals.

Dogs clearly love the place. In the parking lot, you can hear them happily barking from inside their cars and trucks as they pull up for an hour or so of activity.

“This is great, just really nice,” says a man who asks to be identified as Paul. “I drive in and let the dogs out and don’t have to worry about anything. It’s wide open. Friedman’s is great for rainy days, because it’s not muddy there, there’s bark and stuff on the ground. But this is just the best when the weather is good. I bring Mocha and Kaylee here every day.”

Paul, Mocha and Kaylee, for the record, live in Novato.

“Marin has a dog park, but it’s nothing like this,” he says. “It’s worth the day. They love it. We come in the middle of the day, around one or two o’clock or so, and it’s just easy to get in and out. And like I said, they have the best time here. When you have dogs, finding ways of making them happy is just what you end up doing. When your dogs are happy, you’re happy.”

