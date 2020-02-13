Petaluma Parks: Dogs have a field day at local romping grounds

This is part 5 of a multi-part series, taking an in-depth look at every single park and park-related facility in the town of Petaluma, from its 46 Parks & Recreation-maintained public parks and seven recreation facilities, to its 10 distinct, County-maintained open space areas. Are you part of a community group that cares for, supports or looks after a particular park within city limits? Willing to give us a little tour and tell us what makes that particular slice-of-Petaluma-Heaven special? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton and let us know. You can reach him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

Rebecca Sartain is “between dogs” at the moment, but that doesn’t stop her from making daily visits to her favorite dog-friendly neighborhood park in Petaluma, the long, narrow strip of attractively green and grassy lawn known as Wiseman Airport Park.

“Good morning!” she calls out to a well-bundled man with two leashed dogs, making their way along the walkway. She’s stopped at the Fred J. Wiseman memorial, a rock-mounted plaque erected in tribute to the man who, in 1911, is believed to have made the first-ever air mail delivery, flying a load of letters from Petaluma to Santa Rosa in his rickety, malfunctioning biplane. As the dog walker passes, Sartain notes, “I know the names of most of the dogs who come here. I learn the dogs names before I learn the human names.”

It’s around 7 a.m., just shortly after sunrise has begun, Sartain points out the low cottony cushion of fog that hugs the ground just beyond the park. A shallow seasonal pond fills a recess between the lawn and the Airport fence, and what water remains is being well utilized by a squadron of ducks, and a few geese. It is reportedly a popular spot for loud and happy frogs. A cluster of cypress trees on a small, narrow berm, perfect for a book-reading shade-escape on a hot day or a small sunrise service on an Easter Sunday – all of which Sartain has seen over the years she’s been coming here.

“This is one of the best spots for dogs in the whole town,” says Sartain, adding that many folks walk the length of the park every morning with their dogs. “The dog owners are kind of a small community of their own,” she says. “The Saturday before Christmas, we always have a dog party down there near the playground. Last Christmas we had 17 dogs and 27 people, something like that, all running around. A gal made a calendar of all the dogs who come here regularly, and gave it out. The dogs get real excited. We start setting up the tables and they know right away that dog treats are coming.”

As a testament to the park’s dog-friendly nature, there are a few benches here and there with little inscriptions naming dog lovers who’ve made the place a regular part of their lives. One bench bears three such memorials, one to Sandy Barclay (1953-2017), saying, “Life is better in the company of dogs. It’s not where you walk. It’s who walks with you.” Another, to Mel Smith (1935-2015) declares, “Where you walked your beloved dogs, and made many good friends. You are dearly missed by all whose lives you touched.” Another small plaque, in the name of David Carini (1949-2013) says simply, “Full Moon Lights My Way Home.”

The majority of Petaluma’s parks do not permit dogs to run free at any time. Parks like Wiseman allow dogs to go “off leash” for specific hours of the day. In all cases, owners are required to keep control of their dogs when visiting for some canine playtime.

“Dogs need social time, and they need to run,” says Sartain. “The hunting dogs love the cold, frosty mornings.”

Parks like Wiseman, with huge patches of grass to romp on, are especially attractive for those with dogs, because their canines can stretch out and really run.