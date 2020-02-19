Your Weekend: Biotones, carnival rides and ‘The Godfather’

THURSDAY

DAVID ROSALES & HIS BAND OF SCOUNDRELS

Watch the Lagunitas Brewing Company Beer Garden be transformed into a good old-fashioned, rock ‘n roll revival when David Rosales & His Band of Scoundrels drop in to get everyone lifting their hands, moving their feet and grooving to the sound of gospel, Americana and Blues. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. Petaluma Blvd. 3 p.m. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

PETALUMA SPRING CARNIVAL

Butler Amusements — best known in these parts for bringing the rides and carnival games to the Sonoma-Marin Fair every year — is once again taking over the parking lot of the fairgrounds for its annual Petaluma Spring Carnival. Have fun with an array of spinning, buzzing, whirring attractions, from classic rotational delights like the Americana Carousel and the Berry-go-Round to such lunch-threatening thrills as The Chopper Hopper, the Cliff Hanger and the Crazy Train, plus lots of things to throw balls, darts and rings at and plenty of deliciously decadent midway snacks (Fried Candy, anyone?) Beginning Thursday, Feb. 20 and going all weekend through Sunday, the carnival is open evenings from 5-10 p.m.

JAMES TAUGHER AND THE WHO CARES

Based in San Francisco, James Taugher and the Who Cares play upbeat funk and soul in a deliriously joyful dance-till-you-drop style that should keep things hopping hard and fast when they drop into the Big Easy for a very large, very eclectic show with the folk duo Willow & Hound and soulful-lyrical-and-ever-delightful Mr. Eric Long. No cover. 7:30 p.m. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

JD SOUTHER

The singer-songwriter responsible for such hit songs as The Eagles’ “Heartache Tonight,” “The New Kid in Town” and “Best of My Love,” the amazing JD Souther comes to town for a solo concert of his greatest tunes and best stories from a lifetime of musical adventure. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $30. MysticTheatre.com.

THE FABULOUS BIOTONES

It’s always a high-energy, up-tempo, good-time dance fest when The Fabulous Biotones show up. This immaculately tight four-part ensemble play great big slabs of meaty rock with spicy side dishes of blues, pop and soul, and some tangy sprinkles of super-snazzy jazz. 256 North, 8:30 p.m. $10 cover (no charge for those already having dinner). 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

SUNDAY

‘THE GODFATHER’

Francis Ford Coppola might think the Marvel Cinematic Universe is “despicable,” but since he’s the guy who turned a schlocky Mario Puzo novel about gangsters into one of the greatest movies ever made, we think Mr. Coppola is entitled to his opinion. 1972’s “The Godfather” is not hard to find on TV, but if you’ve never seen it on the big screen (or have waiting for another chance). Boulevard Cinemas’ Flashback wants to make you a deal you can’t refuse. Pairs well with a nice Italian dinner. 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., repeating at the same times on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Cinemawest.com.