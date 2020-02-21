Petaluma’s Past: Luther Burbank, the Petaluma year

Famed botanist-horticulturalist Luther Burbank was born in 1849 in the state of Massachusetts. The son of a farmer, he was the 13th of 15 children.

I can’t even imagine that.

His father died when Luther was 18. With a small inheritance, Burbank purchased a parcel of 17 acres near his family home. There, he developed his love for plants and trees, as well as what would eventually become known as the Burbank Russet Potato.

Burbank sold the rights to that potato for $150, then sold his land and came to California in 1875. At age 26, he had already become a skilled horticulturalist and well understood the climate differences between Massachusetts winters and California winters. He had zeroed-in on Sonoma County as having an ideal climate for raising plants. Upon arriving, he first sought to learn more about Northern California botanical skills and ideas from two important growers in the village of Petaluma.

Petaluma at the time had a population of about 5,200. Sonoma County was at 21,000. William Howard Pepper had come to Petaluma from Yuba County in 1858, after his lumber mill there burned to the ground. He purchased 201 acres, putting a nursery on 40 acres of it and turning the other 60 into an orchard. Luther Burbank apprenticed with Pepper for four months in 1875. He bunked in a drafty barn there with no fireplace, caught a vicious cold from that experience, and nearly died.

Interestingly, William Pepper, in 1894, went on to establish another kind of nursery here in Petaluma: the W.H. Pepper Free Kindergarten, at the corner of Liberty and Washington streets.

Later that year, Burbank switched over to a job at the competing Petaluma nursery of W.A.T. Stratton, located at 417 Upham St., at the corner of Bodega Avenue. Stratton’s nursery had opened here in 1870, specializing in various species of Eucalyptus trees, which he imported from Australia. Petaluma’s William Stratton became active in politics, and he was elected President of our Board of Trustees (i.e. Mayor). The Stratton nursery job was an experience quite new to Burbank, then living here on E Street, in a small cottage, with heat. He apprenticed with Stratton in Petaluma for about six more months, prior to his eventual move to Santa Rosa.

Some interesting speculations for Burbank’s life in the Petaluma of 1875 are that, while working at Stratton’s, he could likely have boarded his horse at the Revere Stockyard on Main Street, or bought a buggy from William Zartman, on the corner of English and Howard. He could have hung out in Uncle John’s Saloon, next to Poehlman’s Market, where “iced drinks and lager (were) served in the highest style.” In fact, if he had wished to finance his future purchase of land in Santa Rosa, Burbank could have done that here, too, at the First National Gold Bank of Petaluma (Isaak Wickersham, President), where they were hotly encouraging land loans. Burbank may also have watched in envy as the Schooner Maggie Robinson sailed out, on Petaluma Creek, bound for San Francisco with 500 sacks of potatoes per each trip.

We don’t know if he did these things, of course.

But he may well have.

One should also consider the time, in a national sense, in which Burbank’s first Sonoma County year occurred. In 1875, the Reconstruction Era was winding down, slavery was over but the South was still roiling in turmoil. Congress had just passed the very important post-war Civil Rights Act, the “American Indian Wars” were still raging, the US was in a steep recession, and California land was quite cheap. Especially north of San Francisco. In Santa Rosa, where he (at first) purchased a small plot of 4 acres and built a greenhouse and a nursery, Burbank’s savings had gone a long way, as availability of tillable farm land was good. Santa Rosa’s Sonoma Democrat newspaper noted in March of ’75, “In Bennett Valley, there are 56 farms, with an average of 300 acres each.” It went on to comment, “The recent potato rot was caused entirely by the heavy early rains.”