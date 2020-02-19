Out and About in Petaluma: Clay art, ‘Daughters of the Dust,’ and ‘Jazz’

CLAY ART AT PAC

In celebration of the “primal connection” that humans have had with clay for over 30,000 years, the Petaluma Arts Center is opening a new exhibition (one of two concurrent shows) called “Clay (&c),” featuring the art of Peter Voulkos and the California Clay Movement. The show is now open and runs through March 22, with weekly clay-themed events. Find out more at PetalumaARtsCenter.com.

THURSDAY SQUARE DANCING

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are wel-come.

‘DAUGHTERS OF THE DUST’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues, with Julie Dash’s 1991 drama “Daughters of the Dust,” an intentionally dreamlike story of African migration into the Americas at the dawn of the 20th century. Set in the Sea Islands of Georgia, the film won the cinematography prize at Sundance Film Festival. Wednesday, Feb. 26. The film screens at 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

JAZZ AND FRIENDS

Amor Para Todos and Petaluma teacher Erika Smith, the mother of a non-binary child, present a special reading of the book “I Am Jazz,” by activist and internet personality Jazz Jennings. Part of an annual national day of readings called “Jazz & Friends,” the event on February 27 will include the reading of the 2013 children’s book, inspired by the author’s own experiences and written with Jessica Herthel. Jennings now appears in the TLC reality TV series “I Am Jazz,” which focuses on her life with her family as a teenager and as a transgender youth. “Jazz & Friends,” the day of readings, was establish a few years ago when a national hate group launched a bullying campaign against a transgender youth in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. The readings are intended to create awareness and increase understanding. Petaluma will participate with its own reading at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

MURDER MYSTERIES AT CASA GRANDE

Two comedic twists on the classic murder mystery will be performed by Casa Grande High School students over two weekends, February 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., and March 78 and 8 at 7 p.m., with one Sunday matinee on March 9 at 1 p.m. The double-shot includes Tom Stoppard’s hilarious “The Real Inspector Hound,” a spook of Agatha Christie “drawing room” mystery plays, and “Murder Me Once,” co-written by Casa Grande drama instructor John Rustan and Frank Semerano. Tickets available at the door, $10 General Admission, $5 students for faculty, seniors, and children under 12. Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Road.