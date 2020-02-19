The Buzz: Butter & Egg volunteers, Misner & Smith join benefit party, and more

Volunteers needed for Butter & Egg Days: Feeling a bit cooped up? Looking forward to getting out on the sunny side? Well, come out of your shell and hatch up a few new friends as a volunteer at Petaluma’s annual Butter & Egg Day Parade, Saturday, April 25. It takes a small army, say the producers of the event, which draws tens of thousands of people to downtown Petaluma each year. Volunteers are needed as safety monitors, banner carriers, beer booth servers, set up and break down helpers and a whole lot more. Volunteers should plan to attend the Volunteer Training Meeting at the fairgrounds in Mid-April (date to be announced), where dinner is served and all the information will be presented. To sign up as a volunteer, go to PetalumaDowntown.com and click on “Volunteer.” A few weeks after the parade, volunteers gather again for the annual Thank You Party, with dinner, fun and a chance to win prizes.

Petaluma’s Misner & Smith to perform at North Bay theater gala: North Bay actor Ivy Rose Miller recently told THE BUZZ that she’s thrilled Petaluma’s own Sam Misner, one half of the acclaimed Misner & Smith folk/American duo, has joined her theatrical fundraising cause. Misner & Smith will perform at the upcoming March 7 fundraising gala for Main Stage West, the Sebastopol theater company. Petaluma theatergoers might remember Miller from such Cinnabar productions as “Time Goes By” and “Crimes of the Heart.” She recently appeared at Main Stage in the science-fiction apocalypse comedy “Boom,” and is now organizing the company’s big benefit show, which includes dinner and show. The main event of the evening is an appearance by solo stage performer/comedian Michael Phillis, in a sassy solo piece titled “Mo Patty, Mo Problems,” with Misner & Smith opening the evening with a harmonious set of live music. Misner grew up in Petaluma, and he has been a tireless champion for the arts all around Sonoma County. According to Miller, Misner’s participation in the big March event (taking place at the Sebastopol Community Arts Center) is due, in part, to his longtime friend Keith Miller, another Main Stage West company member known to Petalumans for his performance in Cinnabar’s “Of Mice and Men.” “We are trying to get the word out to as many people as possible,” says Miller, who hopes Misner & Smith many fans will take the trip out to West County to catch the show and help the company raise funds for its 2020/2021 season. Facts and figures available at MainStageWest.com.

‘The Cat Who Lived with Anne Frank’ author to appear at Copperfield’s: David Lee Miller, the author of the 2019 children’s book “The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank,” will appear at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma on Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. The book was inspired by the real-life cat Mouschi, described in Frank’s diary as the pet of Peter, another Jewish teenager whose family was in hiding with Frank and her family when the Nazi party occupied Amsterdam during WWII. Miller’s tale takes the perspective of Mouschi, and was written to give children a gentle introduction to one of the most troubling episodes in modern history. Sponsored by Chabad of Petaluma, the free book reading is a co-event alongside the March 19 appearance in Petaluma of Mrs. Alva Schloss, who knew Anne as a childhood friend, and whose mother (like herself a survivor of the Holocaust) eventually married the father of Anne Frank, making the iconic diarist her after-the-fact stepsister. Her own story of loss, resilience and revival with be told in a major speaking event at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. 7 p.m. JewishPetaluma.com.

Israeli Film Festival Opens in March: A popular annual event that routinely draws attendees from all over the county, including many from Petaluma (according to festival director Irene Hodes), the Israeli Film Festival is getting ready for the kickoff of its fifth year on March 3. Held on Tuesdays at Sebastopol’s Rialto Theater, the festival screens a different film every week at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The first film of the series is the award-winning coming-of-age story “Flawless,” which follows a girl with a secret whose only two friends are planning to make a serious sacrifice to afford the cosmetic surgery they think they need to look gorgeous for the school prom. The star, Stav Strashko, was the first transgender woman to be nominated for a Best Actress Oshir Academy Award. The full schedule of movies can be found at JCCSOCO.org.

