Star power fuels Cinnabar’s ‘Broadway Bash’ benefit

Tickets: $125 per person ($1,000 for a table of eight). Purchase tickets at CinnabarTheater.org or in person at the box office, opens Wednesdays through Saturdays at 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. Yopu can also call 763-8920.

For Cinnabar Theater’s largest benefit event of the year — the annual Broadway Bash — the little theater on the hill is pulling out all the stops for 2020. Not only is Cinnabar bringing in popular Bay Area sports celebrity Amy G as the extravaganza’s master of ceremonies. Attendees will also enjoy a performance by singer- dancer-actor Christopher Young, an experienced Broadway performer currently performing in San Francisco’s “Hamilton.”

The Saturday, Feb. 29 event — which moves to the ballroom at the Doubletree Hotel in Rohnert Park, having dramatically expanded its audience every year, outgrowing each season’s venue — will also feature a massive two-act show, a sit-down dinner, auctions, wine and beer, and other gala fundraising staples. The event raises money for the nonprofit theater’s numerous shows and programs, including its Young Repertory theater training classes and workshops.

“As a parent who’s been involved with Cinnabar since last summer, when my daughter enrolled in their summer camp,” says Amy Gutierrez (Amy G is how her fans know her). “I was honored to be asked to be the MC for the Broadway Bash. My daughter loved summer camp so much, she wanted to continue with Cinnabar, so she auditioned for their fall production. When they asked me to be master of ceremonies for their biggest fundraiser of the year, it was kind of a no-brainer.”

Having been raised in Petaluma, Gutierrez has grown up with Cinnabar Theater as a constant presence in her life and that of her town.

“Cinnabar is an institution,” she says. “I grew up going to productions at Cinnabar. As an adult, I certainly try to go as often as possible just to enjoy an evening out with my husband now and then. Now, recently, I have become especially impressed with their Young Rep shows. These kids commit an insane amount of time and effort to these productions. For my daughter, who’s about to turn 12, the experience has done nothing but create confidence, positive self-image, friendship and fun. It’s an amazing program and I’m happy to support it any I can.”

In addition to her work on air as the Giants reporter, interviewing baseball players, coaches and managers about their greatest triumphs and occasional disappointments, Gutierrez is the author of two acclaimed children’s books, “Smarty Marty’s Got Game” and “Smarty Marty Steps Up Her Game.” She’s recently become a lecturer on the subject of broadcasting at Sonoma State University.

Laughing at the idea that she’s ever got spare time, Gutierrez says she was not about to miss an event like the Broadway Bash, and looks forward to playing a key role in the event this year.

“There will be several acts and songs to give the audience and idea of what Cinnabar does, and it will be my job to get us from one thing to another,” she says.

Some of those “things” will likely include the traditional auction, a surprise appearance or two, and the big much-anticipated announcement of Cinnabar’s 2020/2021 season.

“I hope I get to do that, definitely. I’d love to announce the next season’s line-up,” Gutierrez says. “I do like to break news, you know, so bring it on. I’d be thrilled to do that.”

The night’s biggest onstage attraction, of course, is a two-act show titled “Encores,” featuring a number of Cinnabar favorite performers, kids from the Young Repertory program, and the aformentioned Broadway performer Christopher Young.