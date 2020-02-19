Subscribe

Star power fuels Cinnabar’s ‘Broadway Bash’ benefit

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 19, 2020, 8:34AM
PLANNING TO GO?

What: Cinnabar Theater’s Broadway Bash

When: Saturday, February 29, 6 p.m.

Where: Doubletree Hotel, One Doubletree Lane, Rohnert Park.

Tickets: $125 per person ($1,000 for a table of eight). Purchase tickets at CinnabarTheater.org or in person at the box office, opens Wednesdays through Saturdays at 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. Yopu can also call 763-8920.

For Cinnabar Theater’s largest benefit event of the year — the annual Broadway Bash — the little theater on the hill is pulling out all the stops for 2020. Not only is Cinnabar bringing in popular Bay Area sports celebrity Amy G as the extravaganza’s master of ceremonies. Attendees will also enjoy a performance by singer- dancer-actor Christopher Young, an experienced Broadway performer currently performing in San Francisco’s “Hamilton.”

The Saturday, Feb. 29 event — which moves to the ballroom at the Doubletree Hotel in Rohnert Park, having dramatically expanded its audience every year, outgrowing each season’s venue — will also feature a massive two-act show, a sit-down dinner, auctions, wine and beer, and other gala fundraising staples. The event raises money for the nonprofit theater’s numerous shows and programs, including its Young Repertory theater training classes and workshops.

“As a parent who’s been involved with Cinnabar since last summer, when my daughter enrolled in their summer camp,” says Amy Gutierrez (Amy G is how her fans know her). “I was honored to be asked to be the MC for the Broadway Bash. My daughter loved summer camp so much, she wanted to continue with Cinnabar, so she auditioned for their fall production. When they asked me to be master of ceremonies for their biggest fundraiser of the year, it was kind of a no-brainer.”

Having been raised in Petaluma, Gutierrez has grown up with Cinnabar Theater as a constant presence in her life and that of her town.

“Cinnabar is an institution,” she says. “I grew up going to productions at Cinnabar. As an adult, I certainly try to go as often as possible just to enjoy an evening out with my husband now and then. Now, recently, I have become especially impressed with their Young Rep shows. These kids commit an insane amount of time and effort to these productions. For my daughter, who’s about to turn 12, the experience has done nothing but create confidence, positive self-image, friendship and fun. It’s an amazing program and I’m happy to support it any I can.”

In addition to her work on air as the Giants reporter, interviewing baseball players, coaches and managers about their greatest triumphs and occasional disappointments, Gutierrez is the author of two acclaimed children’s books, “Smarty Marty’s Got Game” and “Smarty Marty Steps Up Her Game.” She’s recently become a lecturer on the subject of broadcasting at Sonoma State University.

Laughing at the idea that she’s ever got spare time, Gutierrez says she was not about to miss an event like the Broadway Bash, and looks forward to playing a key role in the event this year.

“There will be several acts and songs to give the audience and idea of what Cinnabar does, and it will be my job to get us from one thing to another,” she says.

Some of those “things” will likely include the traditional auction, a surprise appearance or two, and the big much-anticipated announcement of Cinnabar’s 2020/2021 season.

“I hope I get to do that, definitely. I’d love to announce the next season’s line-up,” Gutierrez says. “I do like to break news, you know, so bring it on. I’d be thrilled to do that.”

The night’s biggest onstage attraction, of course, is a two-act show titled “Encores,” featuring a number of Cinnabar favorite performers, kids from the Young Repertory program, and the aformentioned Broadway performer Christopher Young.

“It’s going to be well worth the price of admission,” Gutierrez remarks, “beyond being a great fundraiser, because there’s a huge, huge show planned. From what I’m hearing, I think it’s going to be awesome.”

Helping to bring that awesomeness is Young, currently a resident of San Francisco during the run of “Hamilton.” He became connected with Cinnabar last summer, when a company called Broadway Connection — a performing arts education company that brings experienced actors together with students across the US — hired Young to do a master class workshops at Cinnabar Theater.

“Once that workshop was over, (executive director) Diane Dragone at Cinnabar asked if I’d be interested in coming back occasionally since I was going to be in San Francisco for such a long time with ‘Hamilton,’” Young says.

In addition to his work with the touring production, Young appeared on Broadway in “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” directed by Robert DeNiro and Jerry Zaks. Over the course of three recent master classes at Cinnabar, Young has been working with students to create a performance piece for the fundraiser.

“I’ve staged a number, with choreography and acting through movement, that the students will perform at the Broadway Bash,” he says, adding that it was fun working with students, many of whom are huge fans of “Hamilton.”

“A few of the students have actually come down and seen me in the show,” he notes. “I’m always proud to represent ‘Hamilton,’ a show that reaches so many people in different ways. Because of ‘Hamilton,’ a lot of young people’s eyes are open in a way that clearly inspires them and will hopefully help them find their own artistry in the future.”

Young is originally from York, Pennsylvania, where he says he learned that exposure to new things and new people profoundly change someone’s experience of the world. So he takes his connection to “Hamilton” seriously in terms of how it gives power to his educational message when teaching a class.

“When you meet someone who’s made it to a place you believe you’d like to make it to, and they are able to speak to you and hopefully impart some confidence and wisdom, it’s amazing,” he says, allowing that many of his Cinnabar students dream of someday performing on Broadway too. “If those professionals can help you see the connecting points between where you are and where you are hoping to get to, it can really change your life. As a kid, I didn’t have many opportunities to meet any professional actors, but sometimes we’d take these trips to New York to see shows, and sometimes there would be these meet-and-greets with people in the business. Those opportunities were magical, just to hear some of them say, ‘I come from a little town somewhere in America,’ a kid like me can sit there and think, ‘Hey! They came from a small town, too! They made it to Broadway! Maybe I can do the same thing someday.’”

In addition to watching his students perform the piece they created together, Young will be performing the songs “Something’s Coming” from “West Side Story” and ‘Pure Imagination,” from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

“Knowing that Cinnabar is doing so many great things for the people of Petaluma and the kids like me who might be dreaming of acting or singing or Broadway, I’m happy to participate in shows like this,” says Young. “I will hopefully get to meet a lot of Cinnabar supporters and fans and say, ‘Thank you! This theater is really making something important happen, so let’s do what we can to keep it going!’”

