Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Flawless’ moves, ‘Sonic’ moves fast

An international drama about Israeli teens with dreams of physical perfection and an action- adventure inspired by a 1990s videogame are the two films that grabbed our reviewers’ attentions this week. “Flawless,” from directors Tal Granit and Sharon Maymon is rare look into the lives of high-schoolers in modern day Jerusalem, which was nominated in several categories in Israel’s version of the Academy Awards. On the lighter side is “Sonic the Hedgehog,” writer-director Jeff Fowler’s big-screen treatment of how a strange little hedgehog from another planet makes friends with a friendly earthling (James Marsden) while avoiding dissection at the hands of an antic Jim Carrey.

Here’s what our local critics have to say.

‘FLAWLESS’

Alexa Chipman

Teenage years can be traumatic, especially when your peers begin developing curvy, goddess-like figures, leaving you a dull beanpole with a huge nose. Savvy, manipulative adults can sometimes take advantage of that vulnerability using charisma and well-placed compliments. I remember being so desperate for approval of what I saw as a hideous body that I came dangerously close to destructive choices at that age.

For the trio of young women in “Flawless” — the film that opens the annual Israeli Film Festival on March 3, in Sebastopol — the chance for an improved self-image is too perfect to resist. The offer is simple: if Eden, Tiggest and Keshet will donate a kidney, they will receive their choice of plastic surgery upgrade (they just can’t tell their parents).

It did not take long for me to become mother-hen-like worried about them, and although this film does not play up the horror aspects, it certainly felt that way when watching it.

The black-market organ donation promoter, Keren, is incredibly creepy and I found myself shouting, “Don’t believe her!” at the screen whenever she appeared.

To a degree, the plot is a generic overcoming-bullies-in- school coming-of-age story, but the central performance by Stav Strashko is phenomenal. The look of pain in Eden’s eyes whenever a character refers to her as “son” is heartrending. She doesn’t need to say anything. This film shows how deeply hurtful it is to brush off the trans-identity as a phase that will pass, even when that is done from a place of love.

We need more stories like hers to be seen, to normalize what young people like her going through.

Eden’s friends Tiggist (Netsanet Mekonen), who is a vlogger struggling with self-esteem, and Keshet (Noam Lugasy) are easy prey to Keren’s scheming. Their sense of shock and coming to terms with Eden’s struggle make this film impressive, despite its sometimes languid pacing.

“Flawless” is realistic, embarrassing, and ultimately redemptive.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Tearful Face]

‘SONIC THE HEDGEHOG’

Anderson Templeton

I must admit, I am thoroughly disappointed in “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

I was so looking forward to having fun reviewing and ranting about what seemed sure to a terrible movie. But alas, the “Sonic the Hedgehog” filmmakers had to go and ruin my plans by creating a legitimately good movie.

For those of you unaware of the early “Sonic” drama, here’s the re-cap.

When the teaser trailer first dropped back in early 2019, thousands of people took to social media to voice their horror and anger at the upgraded hedgehog’s appearance. Phrases such as “Creepy the Hedgehog” and “Nightmare fuel,” along with hundreds of disturbing memes were born as a result. Within a week, the director announced on Twitter that he’d heard the message loud and clear, and the folks at Paramount would take the public’s opinion into consideration, push back the release date until Valentine’s Day, and re-animate Sonic’s design.

I personally think people over reacted.

The addition of human teeth to Sonic was kind of creepy, but definitely not “nightmare fuel.”

Anyway, when opening weekend came, and I sat in the dark theater hoping for the worst, I was greeted with an adorable, albeit mildly annoying, big eyed, cute little Sonic. Ultimately, the film is pretty simple in plot, but ends up[ being a fantastic action-packed ride.

Plus the typical shenanigans of Jim Carrey, as the villain.

If I was eleven, “Sonic the Hedgehog” would be my new favorite movie.

It probably won’t change your life or anything. But Sonic The Hedgehog was definitely built to amuse.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Smiley Face with Teeth]