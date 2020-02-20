Helping Out: Fundraiser for Elks National and more

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming benefits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

FARMERS AND RANCHERS

APPRECIATION NIGHT

Petaluma Elks Lodge

Saturday, Feb. 29, 6-8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Chef Jake Mischel is preparing an awesome meal for Farmers and Ranchers Appreciation nights, a fundraiser for the Elks National Foundation. On the menu is Mischel’s famous pork chops, spaghetti, roasted potatoes and Side of Tripe, with salad, bread and a delicious dessert. There will be a raffle too, because, hey … it’s a fundraiser.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Since the beginning, the Elks National Foundation was raised money — more than $500 million to date — for a number of charitable projects worldwide.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The Elks Lodge is at 2105 S. McDowell Blvd. Tickets are $20 apiece. Available on EventBrite at eventbrite.com/e/farmers-and-ranchers-appreciation-night-tickets.

CINNABAR’S BROADWAY

BASH BENEFIT EVENT

Doubletree Hotel

Saturday, Feb. 29, 6 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Cinnabar Theater’s annual Broadway Bash brings on some additional “star power” this year, with the San Francisco Giants’ entertainingly-inquisitive in-game reporter (and popular children’s author) Amy G. appearing as the gala event’s host. Following a cocktail reception at Rohnert Park’s Doubletree Hotel, an elegant sit-down dinner, and an excursion through dozens of exciting silent auction items, attendees will watch a grand two-act musical show titled “ENCORES.” Featuring songs from some of the most cherished musicals ever staged at Cinnabar, the show features an all-star lineup of performers, including stage veteran Clark Sterling and special guest Christopher Young, currently appearing in San Francisco’s “Hamilton.” Dinner choices give you a choice of toasted, pecan-crusted organic chicken breast with apricot glaze, herb-crusted salmon with saffron beurre blanc and a delicious, still-to-be-determined vegetarian option.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds benefit Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma’s beloved nonprofit theater company and youth performing arts program.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets $125 or $1,000 for a table of eight. The Doubletree Hotel is at One Doubletree Drive in Rohnert Park. Purchase tickets at CinnabarTheater.com or in person at the box office, Wednesdays-Saturdays at 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N. or on the phone at 763-8920.

VISIONS AND VINES

CRABFEED

Herzog Hall, Sonoma

County Fairgrounds

Saturday, Feb. 29, 5:30-9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Support Waugh School District with a fest of crab, pasta, salad and bread (and one adult or non-adult beverage, depending). The ’80s and ’90s cover band Fat Darby will be performing live music and there will be live and silent auction items.

WHO DOES IT HELP? This event is a benefit for art, music, library and tech programs for Petaluma’s Waugh School District.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? 175 Fairgrounds Drive. Tickets. Are $70, available at wise4waugh.org/crabfeed.