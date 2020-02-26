Subscribe

Out and About in Petaluma: Jane Saldana, 9/11 drama and Anne Frank’s tepsister

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 26, 2020, 12:01PM

WOMAN’S CLUB SPEAKERS SERIES

As part of its ongoing speakers series, the Petaluma Woman’s Club presents Dr. L. Jane Saldana, the interim Vice President of Academic Affairs and Assistant Superintendent of Santa Rosa Junior College will appear in conversation with Dr. Catherine Williams, Dean of Instructions and Enrollment Management on the SRJC Petaluma Campus. Titled “Conversations with Women Leaders in Our Community,” the series began last January, and now continues on Monday, March 3, 5:30 p.m. The one-hour event takes place at the Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B Street, and will continue every other month at that time throughout 2020. All seats are $15, and are available at PetalumaWomansClub.com.

‘THE CAT WHO LIVED WITH ANNE FRANK’ AND A TALK BY ANNE FRANK’S STEPSISTER

David Lee Miller, the author of the 2019 children’s book “The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank,” will appear at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma on Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. The book was inspired by the real-life cat Mouschi, described in Frank’s diary as the pet of Peter, another Jewish teenager whose family was in hiding with Frank and her family when the Nazi party occupied Amsterdam during WWII. Miller’s tale takes the perspective of Mouschi, and was written to give children a gentle introduction to one of the most troubling episodes in modern history. Sponsored by Chabad of Petaluma, the free book reading is a co-event alongside the March 19 appearance in Petaluma of Mrs. Alva Schloss, who knew Anne as a childhood friend, and whose mother (like herself a survivor of the Holocaust) eventually married the father of Anne Frank, making the iconic diarist her after-the-fact stepsister. Her own story of loss, resilience and revival with be told in a major speaking event at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. 7 p.m. JewishPetaluma.com.

JAZZ AND FRIENDS

Amor Para Todos and Petaluma teacher Erika Smith, the mother of a non-binary child, present a special reading of the book “I Am Jazz,” by activist and internet personality Jazz Jennings. Part of an annual national day of readings called “Jazz & Friends,” the event on February 27 will include the reading of the 2013 children’s book, inspired by the author’s own experiences and written with Jessica Herthel. Jennings now appears in the TLC reality TV series “I Am Jazz,” which focuses on her life with her family as a teenager and as a transgender youth. “Jazz & Friends,” the day of readings, was establish a few years ago when a national hate group launched a bullying campaign against a transgender youth in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. The readings are intended to create awareness and increase understanding. Petaluma will participate with its own reading at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

CLAY ART PANEL DISCUSSION

The Petaluma Arts Center, as part of its current exhibition of clay works by Peter Voulkos and the California Clay Movement, is hosting an afternoon panel discussion with three renowned clay artists from the Bay Area. The event on Feb. 29, 2-4 p.m., will feature Richard Shaw, a teacher and creator of whimsical porcelain pieces, sculptor Jim Melchert, known for his brightly colorful sculptures, and Wanxin Zhang, who trained in China before moving to the Bay Area three decades ago, and whose works carry strong social and political commentary. Tickets $15 for PAC members, $20 general. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

THURSDAY NIGHT SQUARE DANCING

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

‘WINDOWS ON THE WORLD’ SCREENING

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues, with “Windows on the World,” with special guests Robert Mailer Anderson (screenwriter and producer) and . A fictional story based on the true plight of undocumented World Trade Center workers who disappeared on 9/11. Wednesday, Feb. 26. The film screens at 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

MURDER MYSTERY

Two comedic twists on the classic murder mystery will be performed by Casa Grande High School students over two weekends, February 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., and March 78 and 8 at 7 p.m., with one Sunday matinee on March 9 at 1 p.m. The double-shot includes Tom Stoppard’s hilarious “The Real Inspector Hound,” a spook of Agatha Christie “drawing room” mystery plays, and “Murder Me Once,” co-written by Casa Grande drama instructor John Rustan and Frank Semerano. Tickets available at the door, $10 General Admission, $5 students for faculty, seniors, and children under 12. Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Road.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

