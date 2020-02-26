Out and About in Petaluma: Jane Saldana, 9/11 drama and Anne Frank’s tepsister

WOMAN’S CLUB SPEAKERS SERIES

As part of its ongoing speakers series, the Petaluma Woman’s Club presents Dr. L. Jane Saldana, the interim Vice President of Academic Affairs and Assistant Superintendent of Santa Rosa Junior College will appear in conversation with Dr. Catherine Williams, Dean of Instructions and Enrollment Management on the SRJC Petaluma Campus. Titled “Conversations with Women Leaders in Our Community,” the series began last January, and now continues on Monday, March 3, 5:30 p.m. The one-hour event takes place at the Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B Street, and will continue every other month at that time throughout 2020. All seats are $15, and are available at PetalumaWomansClub.com.

‘THE CAT WHO LIVED WITH ANNE FRANK’ AND A TALK BY ANNE FRANK’S STEPSISTER

David Lee Miller, the author of the 2019 children’s book “The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank,” will appear at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma on Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. The book was inspired by the real-life cat Mouschi, described in Frank’s diary as the pet of Peter, another Jewish teenager whose family was in hiding with Frank and her family when the Nazi party occupied Amsterdam during WWII. Miller’s tale takes the perspective of Mouschi, and was written to give children a gentle introduction to one of the most troubling episodes in modern history. Sponsored by Chabad of Petaluma, the free book reading is a co-event alongside the March 19 appearance in Petaluma of Mrs. Alva Schloss, who knew Anne as a childhood friend, and whose mother (like herself a survivor of the Holocaust) eventually married the father of Anne Frank, making the iconic diarist her after-the-fact stepsister. Her own story of loss, resilience and revival with be told in a major speaking event at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. 7 p.m. JewishPetaluma.com.

JAZZ AND FRIENDS

Amor Para Todos and Petaluma teacher Erika Smith, the mother of a non-binary child, present a special reading of the book “I Am Jazz,” by activist and internet personality Jazz Jennings. Part of an annual national day of readings called “Jazz & Friends,” the event on February 27 will include the reading of the 2013 children’s book, inspired by the author’s own experiences and written with Jessica Herthel. Jennings now appears in the TLC reality TV series “I Am Jazz,” which focuses on her life with her family as a teenager and as a transgender youth. “Jazz & Friends,” the day of readings, was establish a few years ago when a national hate group launched a bullying campaign against a transgender youth in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. The readings are intended to create awareness and increase understanding. Petaluma will participate with its own reading at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

CLAY ART PANEL DISCUSSION

The Petaluma Arts Center, as part of its current exhibition of clay works by Peter Voulkos and the California Clay Movement, is hosting an afternoon panel discussion with three renowned clay artists from the Bay Area. The event on Feb. 29, 2-4 p.m., will feature Richard Shaw, a teacher and creator of whimsical porcelain pieces, sculptor Jim Melchert, known for his brightly colorful sculptures, and Wanxin Zhang, who trained in China before moving to the Bay Area three decades ago, and whose works carry strong social and political commentary. Tickets $15 for PAC members, $20 general. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.