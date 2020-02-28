Petaluma Bestsellers: Plath’s ‘Bell Jar’ back at No. 1

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of February 17-Feb.23, 2020

A 57-year-old novel about mental illness by one of literature’s most iconic victims of mental illness is the No. 1 book on Petaluma’s list of bestselling fiction and nonfiction titles this week. We are guessing that some very large book club in town is reading Sylvia Plath’s gorgeously absorbing novel this month, a semi-autobiographical story that mark’s Plath’s only novel among several volumes of indelible poetry produced during the author’s short life.

The rest of the top 10 list is populated mostly by books that have been camping out on the list for weeks or months, including Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning “The Overstory” (No. 2) and Greta Thunberg’s “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” (No. 3).

Brand new to the list are Australian author Jane Harper’s wilderness mystery “The Lost Man” (No. 5), described by Kirkus as “a twisty slow burner by an author at the top of her game,” and David Enrich’s “Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction,” both released in mid February.

On the local list of books for kids and young adults, meanwhile, author/illustrator Jon Scieszka’s bookstore appearance last Tuesday helped launch his new fantasy series “Astro-Nuts,” the first title in which, “Mission One: The Plant Planet” (co-created with Steven Weinberg) is now No. 1, with another Scieszka title, 2003’s “Battle Bunny” (with Mac Barnett) appearing at No. 5.

FICTION & NONFICTION

1. ‘The Bell Jar,’ written by Sylvia Plath

2. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

3. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

4. ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ by Celeste Ng

5. ‘The Lost Man,’ by Jane Harper

6. ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ by Charlie Mackesy

7. ‘A Well-Behaved Woman,” written by Therese Ann Fowler

8. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

9. ’Dark Towers,’ written by David Enrich

10. ‘Normal People,’ by Sally Rooney

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Astro-Nuts Mission One: The Plant Planet,’ by Jon Scieszca and Steven Weinberg

2. ‘All the Impossible Things,’ written by Lindsey Lackey

3. ‘Hilo: All the Pieces Fit,’ by Judd Winick

4. ‘Dog Man: Fetch 22,’ written by Dav Pilkey

5. ‘Battle Bunny,’ by Jon Scieszca and Mac Barnett

6. ‘Wings of Fire: Hidden Kingdom,’ written by Tui Sutherland

7. ‘Jack at Bat,’ written by Mac Barnett

8. ‘Bad Guys,’ written by Aaron Blabey

9. ‘Timeless: Diego and the Rangers of the Vastlantic,’ written by Armand Baltazar

10. ‘Bear Must Go On,’ by Dev Petty

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma)