Toolin’ Around Town: Walking’s the secret for 100-year-old Martin Turner

Petaluma was already looking forward to springtime in early 1920, with many downtown businesses — including Schluckebier Hardware, Stone Furniture Company and A.W. Agnew Shoes — promoting January clearance sales. The Wardrobe offered a splendid assortment of knicker suits for boys, W.A. Tough Dry Goods displayed spring coats and suits and Booth Tarkington’s “Seventeen,” a play of youth and love and summertime, was playing at the Hill Opera House.

On January 28, 1920, at Petaluma General Hospital, Bill and Myrle Turner welcomed the birth of their son, Martin, who began life on his parents’ Roblar-area ranch with his sister Geraldine and brother, Billy. Two younger brothers, Joe and Delmer, came later.

Martin Turner, a long-retired postal worker, Navy veteran and charter bus driver, may have recently celebrated his 100th birthday, but he still enjoys taking long walks with his wife, Caroline, and saluted his centennial with two birthday parties, the first at the historic Washoe House. Turner called the roadhouse “my old stomping grounds, where my mother and father met and where my grandfather once played the fiddle.”

The second was at Penngrove’s JavAmore Café for lunch and birthday cake.

“I guess the secret to a long life, if there is one, is that I still enjoy walking,” said Petaluma’s newest centenarian, from the comfort of his favorite chair. “I spent 24 years delivering mail in east Petaluma, in the rain and in the sun. I watched the east side grow from orchards to houses.”

Descended from a family that arrived in America aboard the Mayflower, Martin’s grandfather, pioneer homesteader Joe Peoples, operated Peoples General Store in the Roblar District. His father, a former conductor for the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Railroad, worked at the store after losing a leg in an accident. Turner Road is named for the family.

The Turners raised chickens and grew kale, and Martin earned extra money raising rabbits. He attended Dunham School, as did his mother and grandmother, and in the summertime helped his father wax the school’s floors.

“I used to ride my bike to Sebastopol to buy fireworks from the Chinese,” said Turner. “I picked apples for the dryer in Hessel and loaded hay from the fields onto wagons for $1 a day.” The family later moved to a six-acre ranch in Penngrove and Martin attended school in Petaluma. Of the 196 graduates of Petaluma High’s Class of 1938, he’s the last surviving class member.

“After high school, I went to work on a chicken ranch near Waugh School,” he recalled. “I then took a job in the sack room at one of the feed mills. I didn’t care for that, so I joined the Navy, with a six-year obligation.”

Trained as an aviation mechanic, he was stationed at Alameda Naval Air Station for three years, before transferring to Naval Air Station Barbers Point, on Oahu, Hawaii.

“We went to the beach to swim but weren’t allowed to stay in town at night,” said Turner, of his 19-month tour of duty. “The best part was we were allowed to grow beards while stationed there.”

Following World War II, Martin and his brother Delmer went into business reconditioning feed sacks. W.H. Turner & Sons collected empty burlap feed sacks from area ranches and repaired them before returning them to the mills. It was an early and essential form of recycling which netted a small profit — less than four cents per sack. When bulk feed delivery came in, it spelled the end of feed sacks.

Martin and his wife, Caroline, were married in 1951, the year they met at a dance at Cotati Women’s Clubhouse. They’ve remained dance partners throughout their 68-year marriage, actively participating in ballroom and square dancing. They’ve lived in the home where they raised their daughters, Nancy and Jenny, since 1954.

“We’ve been here longer than anybody,” said Martin. “The neighborhood has really changed. We used to be friends with everybody.”

After retiring from the post office, he began a 20-year stint driving a bus for Western Charter Tours, making trips to Disneyland, Reno-Tahoe and Ashland, Oregon. Giving up driving was a tough decision for him.

“Not being able to drive, that’s been hard for me,” he said, mentioning his first car was a Ford Model T followed by a 1929 Chevrolet. Pinochle and poker are two of his favorite games and he and Caroline play Bingo once a week at the Petaluma People Services Center.

“After walking every day as a mailman, we just kept it up. We liked walking in all of Petaluma’s parks.” He added, “The last twenty years have gone by so fast. I don’t know where they went.”

(Harlan Osborne’s ‘Toolin’ Around Town’ runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net)