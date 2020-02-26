The Buzz: Critics Circle names Petaluma theater artists, Watershed conference returns

﻿Petaluma theater artists score SF Critics Circle nominations: Last Wednesday, the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Critics Circle announced the nominations for its 44th annual awards ceremony, with winners to be declared at a party on Monday, March 30, at the Victoria Theater in San Francisco. Covering theatrical productions in several counties all over the Bay Area, the yearly celebration of theater excellence this year will include the names of four Petalumans. Nominated for Musical Direction was Lucas Sherman, for Novato Theatre Company’s 2019 production of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” Sherman is currently at work as musical director Spreckels Theatre Company’s “Urinetown,” running through March 1, and already a strong contender for the same award in 2021. Eileen Morris was nominated for Principal Actress in a Musical for her appearance in Main Stage West’s “Half-Life: A Love Story,” about the life of Sonoma County Nobel scientist Willard Libby. Chad Yarish, who was just seen at Cinnabar Theater in the comedy “Ripcord,” was nominated for Featured Actor in a Musical for playing Colonel Pickering in Sonoma Arts Live’s “My Fair Lady.” And the Argus-Courier’s own David Templeton was nominated in the category of Best Original Script, for his comedy-fantasy “Drumming with Anubis,” which had its world premiere last June at Santa Rosa’s Left Edge Theatre. “Anubis” was also nominated for Entire North Bay Production, Acting Ensemble, Lighting and for its lead actor Chris Schloemp. The public is invited to come support their community theater artists. Tickets are $25, include two drink tickets and snacks. BrownPaperTickets.com.

Women’s History panel of veterans this weekend: Women veterans will share their stories this Sunday, March 1, at a special Women’s History- themed event at the Central Library Branch (in Santa Rosa, 211 E St.), from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The veterans who will participate span a wide array of branches of service and historical war experiences, from WWII to the present. Panelists are Mary Loustalot (US Navy, WWII), Emily Sousa (US Navy Korean War), Kate O’Hare Palmer (US Army, Vietnam War), Lisa Lim (US Army, Persian Gulf War), Paula Molnar (US Army, Vietnam War and Cold War) and Bethany LaRosa (US Coast Guard, currently on active duty). The event will be moderated by library Commissioner Deborah Doyle, with Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond kicking things off as the introductory speaker. This event is being held in partnership with the Sonoma County History and Genealogy Library, members of Redwood Empire Unit 77 of Military Women Across the Nation and Veterans Connect. The event is free and all are welcome.

North Bay Watershed Conference returning to Petaluma: An array of speakers and panelists will address some of the most pressing environmental issues of the region as the North Bay Watershed Association once again holds its annual conference April 3, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Petaluma’s Sheraton Sonoma County, at the Petaluma Marina, 745 Baywood Dr. The daylong conference, which draws ecologists, water experts, politicians and business owners from all of the Northern California, is titled One Region, One Water, One Future. The event will feature presentations by Jared Blumenfeld, Secretary of Cal EPA, Congressman Jared Huffman, Congressman Mike Thompson and Katie Jackson, senior VP of Jackson Family Wines. Specific panel topics will include “Re-visioning the North Bay Arc,” with Jeremy Lowe (San Francisco Estuary Institute), Kendall Webster (Sonoma Land Trust), Kevin Chen (Metropolitan Transit Commission) and Jessica Davenport (California Coastal Conservancy). It tends to be a heady and data-rich day, with so many scientists and policy-makers in one place. But for those interested in the health of the Bay, including our own watershed, there’s no better place to grab a deep, long drink of information, ideas and some significant present-and-future perspective. Admission ranges from $30 (students) to $115 (regular,” with early bird pricing ($95) ending on Feb. 29. Tickets available on Brown Paper Tickets (brownpapertickets.com). See the full lineup of speakers at NBWatershed.org.

Petaluma Volunteer Mixer planned for Alzheimer’s Walk event: On Thursday, March 5, interested volunteers are invited to attend a special mixer at the Petaluma Community Center, at Luccesi Park, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., where they will learn about the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event scheduled for October 10. The walk, to be held this year at Sonoma State University, is the nation’s largest suchevent, designed to raise money and awareness. Currently, the walk needs volunteers in many positions. Dinner and drinks are part of the mixer. Please RSVP at bit.ly/myalzwalk.

(Have an idea for a good, funny, interesting or informative BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)