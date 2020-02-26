Your Weekend: Christine Pelosi, Symphony at the Phoenix, ‘North by Northwest’

THURSDAY

CHRISTINE PELOSI

Copperfield’s Books welcomes Christine Pelosi, who will be reading from her book, “The Nancy Pelosi Way,” subtitled “Advice on Success, Leadership and Politics from America’s Most Powerful Woman.” The daughter of Nancy, Pelosi in an author, lawyer and political advocate. 140 Kentucky St. 7 p.m. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

FRIDAY

‘THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND’ AND MORE

Two comedic twists on the classic murder mystery will be performed by Casa Grande High School students over two weekends, February 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., and March 78 and 8 at 7 p.m., with one Sunday matinee on March 9 at 1 p.m. The double-shot includes Tom Stoppard’s hilarious “The Real Inspector Hound,” a spook of Agatha Christie “drawing room” mystery plays, and “Murder Me Once,” co-written by Casa Grande drama instructor John Rustan and Frank Semerano. Tickets available at the door, $10 General Admission, $5 students for faculty, seniors, and children under 12. Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Road.

SATURDAY

SANTA ROSA SYMPHONY

Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater hosts an appearance by the Santa Rosa Symphony Young People’s Chamber Orchestra, who promise to perform a series of “edgy works and classics,” covering a wide array of styles and inspirations. Composers who audiences will hear include Heinrich Biber, Franz Joseph Haydn, Camille Saint-Saëns, and comtemporary composer Caroline Shaw. YPCO member soloists include violinist Mateo Prusky and cellist Gwendolyn Przyjazna. 21 E. Washington St. 7 p.m. $15. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

TRACE REPEAT

The awesome funk-rock band from Oakland returns to Petaluma. With a gargantuan sound and a gleefully hypnotic stage presence, this up-and-coming ensemble plays aat the Big Easy, in a no cover show you won’t want to miss. The Big Easy, 123 American Alley. 8 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

‘NORTH BY NORTHWEST’

In Alfred Hitchcock’s stylishly hilarious and exciting 1959 spy-thriller “North By Northwest,” Cary Grant is an affable rich guy who can’t figure out why bad guys are suddenly chasing him, drugging him, framing him and trying to kill him with airplanes. Filmed in wide-screen Vista-Vision — in other words, designed to be enjoyed on a big screen — the film is filled with classic moments. Grant’s crop-dusting aircraft escape scene on a rural highway. The exciting climax on the face (make that “faces”) of Mount Rushmore. And one of the first ever uses of a train entering a tunnel as a visual metaphor for … well, you know. It screens as part of the Flashback Cinema series at Boulevard Cinemas. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It screens those same times on Wednesday, March 4. Cinemawest.com.