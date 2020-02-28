Subscribe

Millennials Talk Cinema: Powerful 'System Crasher,' odd 'Call of the Wild'

February 28, 2020

One of the best things about Netflix is its showcasing of small, dazzling international films that otherwise would have a much smaller audience in the US, assuming Americans ever discovered them at all. Nora Fingscheidt’s “System Crasher,” a German film shown with English subtitles, is one of those gems. The film won honors at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2019, and catapulted Fingscheidt into the spotlight as a filmmaker with a strong visual style and a fearless cinematic depth.

“Call of the Wild,” on the other hand, is the kind of film that was made for the big screen. Based on Jack London’s 1903 adventure novel, and starring Harrison Ford, it was directed by Chris Sanders, who till now has made a name as an animation director, writing and helming Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and “The Croods.” His animation bona vides come into play here as the character of Buck, London’s iconic sled dog canine hero, is a fully animated CGI creation, playing against live actors on location in Alaska.

Here’s what two writers from our pool of local theater reviewers have to say about these new big screen and small screen films.

‘SYSTEM CRASHER’

Katie Wigglesworth

“System Crasher” is not an easy movie to sit through.

Don’t get me wrong — it is absolutely enthralling, and at no point was I tempted to shut it off. But it has a way of being emotionally exhausting and elevating in equal parts. The story revolves around Benni, a 9-year-old girl with violent outbursts who has ricocheted like a pink-jacketed bullet from group home to group home, unable to find a support system capable of caring for her. She is ultimately ‘too young’ for the type of facilities recommended to her, but is too unstable for the instability of the care homes available.

There are numerous adults trying to provide her with some kind of grounding, but Benni is in desperate need of something the fractured child foster system is not built to give. Through sharp editing and deft performances, “System Crasher” illustrates a difficult and painful quandary for both the struggling care providers and the audience/viewers — what do you do when you have a child so clearly in need of care who is in so much turmoil she is incapable of controlling her potential to hurt herself or other children?

Honestly, this is a really hard one for me to review, because it’s such a startling film to experience. Every sentence I’ve written so far feels incomplete or inaccurate compared to how “System Crasher” affected me.

It’s a rare movie. I haven’t seen many I could easily compare it to. That is due both to the story and the fact that this movie does not exist without Helena Zengel, who is enigmatic and raw from Benni’s first scene to her last. Zengel is one of those young actors you should absolutely watch out for, because her primal talent drives every moment of “System Crasher.” Her tenacious performance pairs powerfully with the cinematography, which captures Benni’s existence in every shot with a symbiotic perceptiveness. Alternating between frenetic, handheld camera work and crisp, wide angles that put her in stark contrast to the rest of her world, “System Crasher” paints both a rampant , fatalistic portrait and a cold tableau of the distance between trauma and care.

It’s an absolutely stunning piece.

I recommend that if you’re someone who likes well done dramas, you give this one a try. It skillfully wends its way through Benni’s chaotic existence and her tenuous relationships with the adults tasked as caregivers, with a sincerity and earnestness few films can boast.

But it’s Zengel as Benni that sticks in my mind above all else.

Her performance alone is worthy of a watch, and long after the last frame, I’m still in awe.

‘CALL OF THE WILD’ (PG)

Amber-Rose Reed

A few years ago, one of the writers of “Game of Thrones” made a statement that has been rightly mocked in fandom circles ever since. “Themes are for 8th grade book reports,” David Benioff said in an interview with Grantland, highlighting not just a failing in the writing of that particular show, but often in writing in general. Do works of art and media have to mean something? Are there always morals, messages and themes inherent in the stories we tell? Generally, I think yes. A case like “Call of the Wild” is particularly interesting.

In a story that is “about” the draw of the atavistic, and the relationship of humans and animals with nature, it certainly seems an odd choice to focus most of the movie on a digitally- created dog whose entertainingly over-the-top reactions are decidedly unnatural. I understand the debate around the ethics of using animals in potentially dangerous scenes, and I would certainly never want any dog to be hurt just so I can find a movie more believable.

But it is distracting, both on a visual and storytelling level, to have an obviously artificial CGI dog in a film based on a story about the power of the natural. Craggy, haunted Harrison Ford feels as if he’s from an entirely different story than the one his digital Buck is in.

On a storytelling level, leaning into the too-expressive CGI dog actually took away from the arc of his character, as Buck’s emotions and expressions were so human and soft that it was actually hard to believe his inner pull toward the wild.

Much of the conversation about “Call of the Wild” has been inevitably centered on this Digital Buck. That honestly makes a lot of sense when you look at the rest of the movie, which is mostly only okay, with enjoyable performances (Ford is excellent, and I really enjoyed Omar Sy and Cara Gee) but with odd pacing and some strange choices, beyond the CGI dog.

Having said that, I went with my mom and my grandma.

We actually all had a very good time.

