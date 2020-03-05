Out and About in Petaluma: ‘Lord of the Flies,’ Village Network and ‘The Letter’

‘LORD OF THE FLIES’

Cinnabar Theater’s Young Repertory company present a stage adaptation of William Golding’s classic novel “The Lord of the Flies,” about shipwrecked schoolchildren attempting to create a new society on a remote island, with disastrous results. With a script by Nigel Williams and direction by Nathan Cummings, the play expands the all-male scope of Golding’s original thriller, employing a cast of boys and girls from Cinnabar’s youth training program. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., March 6, 7, 13 and 14. Tickets $11-$22. CinnabarTheater.org.

‘MURDER ME ONCE’ AT CASA GRANDE

Two comedic twists on the classic murder mystery will be performed by Casa Grande High School students over two weekends, February 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., and March 7 and 8 at 7 p.m., with one Sunday matinee on March 9 at 1 p.m. The double-shot includes Tom Stoppard’s hilarious “The Real Inspector Hound,” a spook of Agatha Christie “drawing room” mystery plays, and “Murder Me Once,” co-written by Casa Grande drama instructor John Rustan and Frank Semerano. Tickets available at the door, $10 General Admission, $5 students for faculty, seniors, and children under 12. Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Road.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village Network in Petaluma offer adults 50 and over a number of opportunities for community and connection, operating under the notion that the experience of aging is better when done alongside people we can laugh with and depend on. Learn what The Village Network has to offer at a get-know-you meeting Thursday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to noon. 410 D St. (at the corner of 5th Street). This is a free event. Learn more at VillageNEtworkofPetaluma.org.

THURSDAY NIGHT SQUARE DANCING

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

‘THE CAT WHO LIVED WITH ANNE FRANK’ AND A TALK BY ANNE FRANK’S STEPSISTER

David Lee Miller, the author of the 2019 children’s book “The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank,” will appear at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma on Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. The book was inspired by the real-life cat Mouschi, described in Frank’s diary as the pet of Peter, another Jewish teenager whose family was in hiding with Frank and her family when the Nazi party occupied Amsterdam during WWII. Miller’s tale takes the perspective of Mouschi, and was written to give children a gentle introduction to one of the most troubling episodes in modern history. Sponsored by Chabad of Petaluma, the free book reading is a co-event alongside the March 19 appearance in Petaluma of Mrs. Eva Schloss, who knew Anne as a childhood friend, and whose mother (like herself a survivor of the Holocaust) eventually married the father of Anne Frank, making the iconic diarist her after-the-fact stepsister. Her own story of loss, resilience and revival with be told in a major speaking event at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. 7 p.m. JewishPetaluma.com.