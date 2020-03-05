Your Weekend: Tainted Love, Hannibal Thompson and ‘Goodfellas’

THURSDAY

CALEB FORD

Merging the sounds of Rhythm and Blues, Americana, Rock ’n’ Roll and Honkytonk, Caleb Ford delivers a superbly original stage show, skillfully pulling up musical references to all the places he’s lived, from Detroit to Oakland, Kingston to New York City, Beijing to Paris. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. Petaluma Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

HUMDINGER BAND

The Big Easy welcomes the smooth jazzy stylings of The Humdinger Band, who play an eclectic assortment of vintage Jazz/Blues, with some “rowdy rock ’n’ roll and some ‘funkiness’ too.” It’s a no cover show, so come early, grab a good table, order some food and drink and get ready for an classic night of massive happiness and musical bliss. 8 p.m. 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

HANNIBAL THOMPSON

The veteran stand-up comic Hannibal Thompson, a California native and a joke-dropping phenom since the age of 8, is coming to strut his stuff at The Phoenix Theater. He’s performed all over the world, and for this show, will be accompanied by Rocky Antonio. $15-$25. 8 p.m. show. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

TAINTED LOVE

“The best of the ’80s, live!” That’s how Tainted Love describes themselves, and so do their fans. A Tainted Live performance is part music (truly some of the most impressive dance tunes of the 1980s), outrageous stage presence and cool grooving dance moves, and a cadre of musicians who are as charming and fun to hang out with as they are flat out brilliant on their respective instruments. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $20. MysticTheatre.com.

CRYING TIME

Playing a blend of country, folk and honkytonk, Crying Game features the full-throated vocals of Jill Rogers, serving up dance-ready tunes you’ll want to move your feet to, with lyrics that will break and gladden your heart in equal measure. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. 8:30 p.m. No cover, but reservations are recommended. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

‘GOODFELLAS’

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” And clearly, all Martin Scorsese has ever wanted to do is make gangster movies. He’s made some of the best, including this classic true-life chronicle about the day-to-day existence inside the mob. The film stars Ray Liotta, Lorraine Bracco (nominated for an Oscar for her performance) and Joe Pesci (who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar). The film screens as part of Petaluma’s popular Flashback Series, at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. “Goodfellas” runs again at those same times on Wednesday, March 11. Cinemawest.com.