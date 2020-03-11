Out and About in Petaluma: yoga at Bounty, kids gone wild and more

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village Network in Petaluma offer adults 50 and over a number of opportunities for community and connection, operating under the notion that the experience of aging is better when done alongside people we can laugh with and depend on. Learn what The Village Network has to offer at a get-know-you meeting Thursday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to noon. 410 D St. (at the corner of 5th Street). This is a free event. Learn more at VillageNEtworkofPetaluma.org.

‘LORD OF THE FLIES’

Cinnabar Theater’s Young Repertory company present a stage adaptation of William Golding’s classic novel “The Lord of the Flies,” about shipwrecked schoolchildren attempting to create a new society on a remote island, with disastrous results. With a script by Nigel Williams and direction by Nathan Cummings, the play expands the all-male scope of Golding’s original thriller, employing a cast of boys and girls from Cinnabar’s youth training program. Final two shows are Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets $11-$22. CinnabarTheater.org.

A TALK BY ANNE FRANK’S STEPSISTER

On March 19, holocaust survivor Mrs. Alva Schloss will appear in Petaluma at the Veterans’ Memorial Building. Schloss knew Anne as a childhood friend, and her mother eventually married Otto Frank, the father of Anne Frank, making the iconic diarist Schloss’s after-the-fact stepsister. Her own story of loss, resilience and revival will be told at this major North Bay event at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. 7 p.m. JewishPetaluma.com.

THURSDAY NIGHT SQUARE DANCING

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

EMBODY PETALUMA YOGA SESSIONS

Embody Petaluma, a local organization described as “dedicated to building inclusive community by enhancing physical and mental wellness through yoga and meditation,” also creating meaningful volunteer and service opportunities, has teamed with Petaluma People Services Center to present weekly yoga classes on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. This free weekly gathering takes place at the Bounty Farm, 55 Shasta. Learn more about Embody Petaluma at FeelBetterDoGood.org. Amy questions can be directed to info@petalumapeople.org of dana@feelbetterdogood.com.

WRITERS’ FORUM: JOAN GELFLAND

In a talk titled “The Four Cs of Successful Authors,” author Joan Gelfland (“Fear to Shred”) will lead writers of all kinds through the tips and trends that separate successful authors from everyone else. This talk is presented as part of the monthly Writers Forum series at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma, sponsored by The Write Spot. 140 Kentucky St. 6:30 p.m. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

‘THE CAT WHO LIVED WITH ANNE FRANK’

David Lee Miller, the author of the 2019 children’s book “The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank,” will appear at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma on Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. The book was inspired by the real-life cat Mouschi, described in Frank’s diary as the pet of Peter, another Jewish teenager whose family was in hiding with Frank and her family when the Nazi party occupied Amsterdam during WWII. Miller’s tale takes the perspective of Mouschi, and was written to give children a gentle introduction to one of the most troubling episodes in modern history. Sponsored by Chabad of Petaluma, the free book reading is a co-event along with the following.

‘BELLINGCAT: TRUTH IN A POST-TRUTH WORLD’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues, with “Bellingcat: The Truth in a Post-Truth World,” director Hans Pool’s 2018 documentary about the rise of “citizen journalism,” as demonstrated by Bellingcat, a network of skilled online researchers and reporters engaged in the practice of open source investigations. Filmed in several languages across the world (with English subtitles), the film will be screened on Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Bellingcat reporter Robert Evans, a conflict journalist and podcast host, will be present for the screening, and have a pre-show conversation with SRJC instructor Mike Traina at 6 p.m. Evans will take questions after 88-minute film. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.