Your Weekend: Beethoven, Kui Dong, Dre Dog and Harry Potter

THURSDAY

TODOS SANTOS

Carried on a wave of masterful guitar, smile-inducing accordion and tight vocals, Todos Santos plays laidback, breezy “cantina Americana” music with style and charm, and a definite sprinkling of Jimmy Buffett-style fun. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 S. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

KUI DONG’S ‘HUTONG’

Cinnabar Theater, teaming up with Dartmouth College and Other Minds, presents scenes from an “opera in progress” by the award-winning Chinese-American composer Kui Dong. With a libretto by Paul Schick, based on a story by Monica Datta, “Hutong” is a comic opera in fifteen parts, described as being about “the whimsical nature of urban coincidence and the white space between vignettes.” The story is set during a late summer day in Beijing, revealing the fantasy lives of residents in a small disappearing community, overseen by a magical phoenix. Free admission. Reservations recommended on Brown Paper Tickets (brownpapertickets.com). Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. Cinnabartheater.org.

FRIDAY

GENE IMMENS PROJECT

From Marin County, the three-piece trio known as the Gene Immens Project plays original straight-ahead rock ‘n roll tunes with sprinklings of New Wave and alternative rock. Catch them at The Big Easy along with pop-rockers Pretty Awkward. 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

ADLER FELLOWS: OPERA AND ART SONGS EXTRAORDINAIRE

The Adler Fellowship Program, founded in 1977 and named for San Francisco Opera’s iconic Kurt Herbert Adler, is a multi-year performance-oriented residency opportunity for up-and-coming artists within the local opera world. Each year, select fellows from the program go on tour, sharing their talents and some of the greatest arias and songs ever composed for the human voice. Check them out this weekend at Petaluma’s SRJC campus, in the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. 7:30 p.m. show time. Tickets $9-$14.50.

SATURDAY

ANDRE NICKATINA

Formerly known as Dre Dog, rapper/hip-hop artist Andre Nickatina is a Bay Area native, born and raised in the Filmore District of San Francisco. Since the early ‘90s, he’s established a reputation as a first-rate entertainer with masterful stage presence and a distinctly original sound, style and sense of storytelling drama and flow. In this weekend’s appearance at the Mystic, Nickatina will be joined by J. Lately. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 9 p.m. show. $28. MysticTheatre.com.

MIRACLE MULE

Best Marin County country-western band name ever. They also happen to be a great big, song-spinning, hat-wearing, whiskey-loving ball of rootsy musical fun. Catch them at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. 8:30 p.m. first set. No cover. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

‘HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE’

The fourth book and movie in J.K. Rowling’s magical fantasy series apparates back into local theaters this weekend as Boulevard Cinemas’ hugely popular Flashback series continues its monthly exhibition of Harry Potter movies, in order, continuing through July and the screening of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part Two.” But fourth things fourth, and in “Goblet,” the plucky wizarding world orphan and reluctant “Chosen One” finds himself competing in the Tri-Wizard Championship, solving puzzles, battling dragons and mer-people, traversing massive mazes, and confronting He Who Must Not Be Named. Boulevard 14 Cinemas, 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film plays at the same times on Wednesday, March 18. Cinemawest.com.

BEETHOVEN 2020: BACH TO BEETHOVEN

For the second concert in the Petaluma Historical Museum’s grand series of concerts celebrating the 250th year of Ludwig van Beethoven, co-presenter Sky Hill Cultural Alliance presents violinist Nigel Armstrong, pianist and storyteller Kayleen Asbo, and pianist Elizabeth Walter, in a performance of Beethoven’s “Spring Sonata,” and other pieces. 5 p.m. 20 Fourth St. Complimentary wine and cheese Tickets $25 downstairs, $40 in the balcony, with students admitted free. PetalumaMuseum.com.