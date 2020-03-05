Helping Out: Spaghetti for Native Daughters, tacos for our annual parade

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming benefits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

NATIVE DAUGHTERS’ SPAGHETTI DINNER

Hermann Sons Hall

Tuesday, March 10, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? An all-you-can-eat dinner of spaghetti and all the fixin’s will be cooked up and served by the Native Daughters of the Golden West, with a major raffle-chance at a big prize: a stay at the historic Hotel Petaluma and wine tasting package.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Native Daughters of the Golden West, established in 1886, works to promote and care for California historical sites.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The dinner is at Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave. Adults $15, kids 8-and-under $5.

BUTTER & EGG PARADE BUTTON LAUNCH BENEFIT

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Tuesday, March 10, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? It’s Taco Tuesday at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Dance to the music of Randy & The Special Agents, enjoy delicious food from 3 Hermanos Mexican Grill, and be the first to purchase your “We Love Our Parade” button in support of Petaluma’s annual Butter & Egg Parade. 1280 N. Petaluma Blvd.

WHO DOES IT HELP? This annual fundraiser makes it possible to stage one of Petaluma’s best loved and largest annual events, a parade that draws thousands to the downtown area, and celebrates the history and eccentricity of our little river town.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Children under 12 are $15/$20.