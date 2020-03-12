Subscribe

Helping Out: Corned Beef & cabbage feed, yard sale for Primavera

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 12, 2020, 12:01AM

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE FEED

Penngrove Community Clubhouse

Saturday, March 14, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Enjoy a delicious fundraising dinner, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, as the Penngrove Social Firemen serve up a heaping helping of corned beef and cabbage, courtesy of Bud’s Meats. A Pot-o-Gold raffle is part of the fun.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Penngrove Social Firemen work to maintain the Penngrove Community Clubhouse and Pengrove Park, owned and operated by the Firemen, a local nonprofit organization.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The dinner is at 385 Woodward Ave., in Penngrove. $15 adults, $8 for kids under 12. Tickets sold at the door.

PRIMAVERA PROJECT – Garage Sale Fundraiser

145 Webster St., Petaluma

Saturday, March 21, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Primavera Project is throwing another major garage sale-style fundraiser to build reserves for the nonprofit’s important work in the Dominican Republic. Browse among a whole array of one-of-a-kind items. In addition, as a benefit for the Rotary Club’s Lend Me a Hand Program, Carol England will be hosting a second fundraiser titled Transforming Education: One Scarf at a Time,” a sale of gorgeous knitted items.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Primavera Project raises fund to help girls in the Dominican Republic have access to feminine hygiene supplies, allowing them to remain in school all month long. Girls without access to such supplies, usually from the more economically struggling areas, often miss school due to lack of access. Transforming Education: One Scarf at a Time, is a project created to assist teachers in the Dominican Republic, especially the Puerto Plata area.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To date, these projects have raised over $5,000 in Petaluma.

