The Buzz: Cricket Atkinson talks ‘Hard Hat,’ sober dance party comes to Phoenix Theater

Penngrove author brings new book, ‘Hard Hat,’ to Copperfield’s Books: Local author Cricket Atkinson, of Penngrove, will be at Copperfield’s on Saturday, March 7, from 1:30–3:30 p.m., to meet book fans and talk about her new novel, “Hard Hat,” published by Austin Macauley last October. The novel, about a San Francisco construction site and all the characters who work there, follows a work-hard, play-hard project manager named Loretta “Lolly” Novak, as she navigates the pitfalls and obstacles of being a female leader in a male-dominated industry. The construction crew setting of the book is more than just a fictional backdrop. Raised in suburban Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Atkinson attended the University of Pittsburgh, where she earned her degree in Civil Engineering, subsequently working with a prominent construction company in San Francisco.

Reader’s photo proves that Bond Park is a photogenic spot on a foggy morning: Argus-Courier reader Kay Coleman, inspired by the ongoing Petaluma Parks series running weekly in the Community section, sent the BUZZ an early morning photo of Petaluma’s Bond Park, recently mentioned in the Feb. 13 story about dog-friendly parks within city limits. Appealingly mysterious and atmospheric, the shot is an equal split of dark green grass and mist-drenched trees towering in the distance. Bond Park, at 255 Banff Way, is a 6-acre spot dominated by a basketball court, a deliciously old-fashioned playground (complete with smiling stone turtle) and lots and lots of grass to scamper across, in sunshine or in fog.

RockSober announces substance-free dance party at The Phoenix Theater: The producers of the RockSober Music Festival have been branching out, throwing one-off dance party events at an array of venues around the North Bay. On Saturday, March 21, Rock Steady — a family friendly, substance-free event — takes over Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater for a show that will included MC Yogi, singer Kevin Griffin and the two-piece rock-funk band Laughing Buddha. It’s an all-ages event, and the organizers say they’re aiming for an “epic” night of fun, fellowship and celebrating sobriety. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and $10 for kids. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

