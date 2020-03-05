Subscribe

Auschwitz survivor and friend of Anne Frank to speak in Petaluma

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 4, 2020, 4:35PM

PLANNING ON GOING?

What: An evening with Mrs. Eva Schloss

When: Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m.

Where: The Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Boulevard.

Admission: $15-$5-, VIP $100, patron $180.

Information and reservations: AnneFrankPetaluma.com.

Anne Frank, writing in her iconic diary — published in 1947 after its author’s death of Typhus at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, when she was 15 — optimistically declared, “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”

For Eva Schloss, who knew Anne Frank as an 11-year-old in Amsterdam — and who lost most of her family in Auschwitz — her own long journey from hopelessness to hope, from anger and bitterness to optimism, action, and truth-telling, took much more than a moment.

“I came out of the camps an atheist, no longer believing in god and no longer believing in humanity,” she says, speaking from her home in London. “It took me many years to feel differently. I believed that we humans are worse than animals, because we know better and still do such cruel things to each other. Living with that was very difficult. I lived with it a long time.”

Now 90 years old, Schloss has become a tireless caretaker of Anne Frank’s Legacy in many ways. She is a co-founder of The Anne Frank Trust UK, and the author of several books, including “Eva’s Story,” published in 1988, and “After Auschwitz: My Memories of Otto and Anne Frank” (2013). After her liberation from Auschwitz in 1945, at which she lost all but her mother, Elfriede Gerringer, Schloss returned with her mother to Amsterdam, where Otto Frank, father of Anne and Margot Frank, also returned. He eventually discovered Anne’s diary, left behind at the small refuge where the diary was written. When Otto Frank eventually married Elfriede Gerringer, young Eva became Anne Frank’s after-the fact step-sister, a role she has gracefully accepted in her lifelong efforts to tell the stories of the Holocaust and how 6 million Jews were targeted and killed during WWII. Today, Schloss regularly travels the world to speak, and comes to the US at least once a year. On Thursday, March 19, she will appear at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, for a talk sponsored by Chabad of Petaluma and the Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County.

“The world we live in, unfortunately, still needs this message,” she says, in answer to a question of why she continues to travel so often. “There is still so much discrimination, prejudice and hatred. Those of us who’ve seen firsthand what that kind of hatred can do, we have to keep finding ways to educate the next generation, to tell the stories, to somehow create an environment for change.”

Schloss has three daughters with the late Zvi Schloss, who passed away in 2016. Allowing that antisemitism, after years of retreat to the shadows, has been rising again in many countries around the globe, Schloss admits that optimism is not always an easy attitude to maintain.

“When you look around the world today, it doesn’t look too good,” she says. “But, we are human beings, and we are capable of kindness and change as much as we are capable of cruelty. There are some wonderful things happening in the world, too. There are good people, working very hard to make things better. Yes, it is hard to be optimistic some days, but still, we have to be optimistic.”

Asked how one does that, Schloss says it helps to surround oneself with optimistic people.

“After I came back from Auschwitz, having lost almost all of my family and my country, I had no hope for a long time,” she says. “I was angry and depressed, and full of hatred. It was Otto Frank, who had lost everything, absolutely everything, who helped me find a way out of that anger and hatred. He didn’t have any hatred, and he showed me that it was possible to live another way after so much loss.

“He was a wise and wonderful man,” she adds. “Still, it took me a very long time. But finally, after almost 40 years, I realized hatred doesn’t get us anywhere.”

It was then that she began to tell her story publically. Previously, especially in the years immediately after the way, she had been eager to tell her story, but found that no one wanted to listen. So she grew silent, sharing almost nothing with anyone for decades. When she finally did begin to speak, with Anne Frank having become one of the most identifiable and meaningful victims of the Holocaust, Schloss found that her connection to Frank increased the public’s interest in her own story.

“We were little 11-year-old little girls when we met,” she says of herself and the young Frank. Just one month apart in age, they lived on the same apartment block in Amsterdam until they were both 13. “Anne was always very sure of herself, while I had always been quite shy. I was into sports. She was intellectual, even at the time, and beginning to be interested in boys. We played together as children, and I do have many clear memories of her, but I really didn’t know her all that well.”

Despite this, Schloss considers herself fortunate to have known Frank and her family before the Germans occupied Holland in 1942, and many Jews were forced into hiding. It was a double-agent operating in the Dutch underground.

“I do consider myself very lucky to have known her, lucky that our families knew each other and were friends, because after we were liberated, that friendship between my mother and Otto Frank was the beginning of something very important between them,” she says. Her mother and Otto Frank were married in 1953. “After so much pain, that relationship was good for Otto, and it was good for my mother,” Schloss says. “I have never seen a happier balance than what my mother and Otto Frank had. They understood each other.”

Among her most vivid memories of Auschwitz, a death camp where millions of Jews were gassed and cremated, was working alongside other women, sorting the belongings brought to the camp on train by other captives, many of whom lived no longer than a few hours after arrival at the camp.

“I was fortunate to have survived,” she acknowledges. “Very few my age did survive.”

Asked to describe what must have been an unfathomable amount of fear and grief during those months, at one point even believing that her mother had been killed along with the rest of her family, Schloss is silent for several seconds.

“Well, the only thing you can do is pray to God to stop the atrocities,” she says. “We Jews think we are the chosen people, the favored of God, but I must say that God wasn’t there for us then. I prayed, and prayed, and he did nothing. So I stopped praying.”

Today, Schloss has found a comfortable peace with her faith. She now genuinely feels blessed to have found a calling as a speaker and writer about one of the greatest calamities the modern world has known. As for her relationship with Otto Frank, and association with “The Diary of a Young Girl” (the title under which Anne Frank’s diary was published), she says she is glad to help continue the story.

“It was the first book, really, to be published about the Holocaust,” she says, “though it really wasn’t about the Holocaust, since it never describes what happened. It did not tell about the atrocities. It was about hiding and waiting. But, it was the first story to come out about those experiences, at a time when very few survivors were ready to write anything about what they’d gone through. For many, it was an easier book to read and to cope with than the books that came later, the ones that did tell the stories of the camps. It’s difficult for people to accept that people can do that to others,” she says. “It’s still unbelievable to me, and I was there to see it.”

On the speaking tour that will bring Schloss to Petaluma, she will also be visiting Las Vegas, Nevada; Gainesville, Florida; Birmingham, Alabama, and many others. In addition to telling her memories of Anne Frank, she’ll recount other details of her own experiences, including a chilling encounter with Josef Mengele on her first day at Auschwitz. Asked what her own greatest hope is, for the world, as she continues to travel it to share her story, she grows silent again.

“I hope that people will come to their senses,” she finally says. “I hope that people will stop all of this religious discrimination and hatred. Everyone, all over the world, hates and hates and is hated by others, because of race and country, and because of religion. Religion was meant to be beautiful. It’s meant to uplifting and inspiring, not to be used as a weapon against other human beings. I hope we come to our senses.”

