Auschwitz survivor and friend of Anne Frank to speak in Petaluma

Anne Frank, writing in her iconic diary — published in 1947 after its author’s death of Typhus at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, when she was 15 — optimistically declared, “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”

For Eva Schloss, who knew Anne Frank as an 11-year-old in Amsterdam — and who lost most of her family in Auschwitz — her own long journey from hopelessness to hope, from anger and bitterness to optimism, action, and truth-telling, took much more than a moment.

“I came out of the camps an atheist, no longer believing in god and no longer believing in humanity,” she says, speaking from her home in London. “It took me many years to feel differently. I believed that we humans are worse than animals, because we know better and still do such cruel things to each other. Living with that was very difficult. I lived with it a long time.”

Now 90 years old, Schloss has become a tireless caretaker of Anne Frank’s Legacy in many ways. She is a co-founder of The Anne Frank Trust UK, and the author of several books, including “Eva’s Story,” published in 1988, and “After Auschwitz: My Memories of Otto and Anne Frank” (2013). After her liberation from Auschwitz in 1945, at which she lost all but her mother, Elfriede Gerringer, Schloss returned with her mother to Amsterdam, where Otto Frank, father of Anne and Margot Frank, also returned. He eventually discovered Anne’s diary, left behind at the small refuge where the diary was written. When Otto Frank eventually married Elfriede Gerringer, young Eva became Anne Frank’s after-the fact step-sister, a role she has gracefully accepted in her lifelong efforts to tell the stories of the Holocaust and how 6 million Jews were targeted and killed during WWII. Today, Schloss regularly travels the world to speak, and comes to the US at least once a year. On Thursday, March 19, she will appear at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, for a talk sponsored by Chabad of Petaluma and the Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County.

“The world we live in, unfortunately, still needs this message,” she says, in answer to a question of why she continues to travel so often. “There is still so much discrimination, prejudice and hatred. Those of us who’ve seen firsthand what that kind of hatred can do, we have to keep finding ways to educate the next generation, to tell the stories, to somehow create an environment for change.”

Schloss has three daughters with the late Zvi Schloss, who passed away in 2016. Allowing that antisemitism, after years of retreat to the shadows, has been rising again in many countries around the globe, Schloss admits that optimism is not always an easy attitude to maintain.

“When you look around the world today, it doesn’t look too good,” she says. “But, we are human beings, and we are capable of kindness and change as much as we are capable of cruelty. There are some wonderful things happening in the world, too. There are good people, working very hard to make things better. Yes, it is hard to be optimistic some days, but still, we have to be optimistic.”

Asked how one does that, Schloss says it helps to surround oneself with optimistic people.