Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘The Invisible Man’ a must-see

At a time when innocuous ‘70s TV fluff van be routinely adapted into schlocky horror films (“Last week’s “Fantasy Island”) and the real-life horrors of date rape, stalking and domestic violence have reenergized the remakes of such stuff as the 1974/2019 “Black Christmas,” it’s the perfect time for a film like “The Invisible Man.” Loosely based on H.G. Wells’ 1897 novel about a scientist who turns himself invisible, then goes murderously mad as he fails to restore himself to visibility, the new film by Australian director Leigh Wannell (“Upgrade”) buts a pitch-perfect MeToo spin on the story. This version features Elisabeth Moss as a woman who believes her violent, tech-millionaire ex-boyfriend has turned himself invisible, then faked his own death in order to terrorize her. Rarely does a reboot/remake/adaptation seem scarier, or more timely, than this one.

Here’s what one of the reviewers from our pool of film critics has to say about this new movie.

‘THE INVISIBLE MAN’

Alexa Chipman

I chose this film because of Elisabeth Moss’ performance in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

She does not disappoint.

Moss’ expressive ability to portray complex emotions with the twitch of an eyebrow is what makes “The Invisible Man” so riveting.

Caught in an abusive relationship, her character Cecilia pulls together what’s left of her strength to escape, only to find that her abuser’s control extends farther than she could have imagined.

The plot is thoroughly enjoyable, despite its predictability and inconsistencies. I was able to savor it, instead of stressing over what was about to happen.

In “The Invisible Man,” the onscreen danger is primarily psychological, with occasional splatters of blood. One of the most terrifying scenes in the film is when Cecilia accidentally knocks against a metal dog bowl, causing an echo through the creepy modern mansion. The ability to make something that mundane so intense is the genius of this story and sound design.

I appreciated the immersive cinematography, which featured wide-angle shots from Cecilia’s perspective—an empty room panned left to right, or a street with leaves blowing along the pavement. I found myself straining to figure out where the invisible man was. Suddenly every dent in a pillow or slight fluttering curtain became suspicious.

That choice of camerawork helped me feel the same panic that her character was experiencing.

The choice of ending is immensely satisfying, despite its gruesome imagery.

I found myself smirking along with Cecilia as the credits rolled.

