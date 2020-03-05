Petaluma Profile: Candace Stump, very busy person

Candace Stump describes herself as, “a maker-educator, educator-disruptor who builds institutions and programs for the 21st Century that I feel should exist in benefit for the whole community.”

This very busy mother-homeschool teacher-international educator and Brazilian Ju-Jitsu Gold medalist opens her computer to show us her color-coded calendar, explaining, “These are early-morning video conference meetings with London,” indicating the blue bars blocking out 6:00 to 10:00 most weekday mornings. “I keep a four day work week with Fridays left open for day-to-day setting up and as a picker-upper. As you see, from my schedule,” she continues, pointing to the red bar, “I travel a great deal, and just returned from London. And on that weekend,” pointing to the green bar, “I will be leading sessions at the Active Self-Protection Conference in Kansas City. Then, before the end of the month, I fly to the Greek Islands,” that’s the purple bar,” to provide anti-trafficking, self-protection training to the women and girls in the refugee camps.”

Candace honed her self-protection training skills as a fierce competitor in Brazilian Ju-Jitsu (BJJ). She is a four-time US Open Champion, a three-time American Cup Champion, and a World Masters Silver and Bronze medalist. Although she retired from active competition at 39, she still makes time to teach locally as the BJJ and Yoga instructor-trainer at Petaluma Ju-Jitsu.

The London conference calls are with the Home Office of the UK-based, Blue Duck Education (aka Manga High), where she recently took on the role as North American Director of Partnerships for the firm (a developer and publisher of math-based educational games for 11 to 16-year-old students.)

This latest opportunity for job growth did not appear in a vacuum.

Prompted by the search for educational opportunities to help with homeschooling for her two boys, Candace developed a school setting where students could combine classical education with hands-on learning opportunities to create a project-based curricula which emphasized individual learning. She became the Director of the Archimedes Academy, K-12 private school in 2011, and three years later, in collaboration with a community artists and builders, she became Director of Makerspace, by establishing Maker Garage and Maker Camps in multiple locations, including New York, Los Angeles, and Santa Rosa. This initiative brought access to hands-on projects, equipment, supplies, space and artists, allowing students to explore projects of all kinds, including conception, design, prototypes, sourcing and building.

Recognizing the need for students to understand the “insides” of their digital devices, in 2015, she founded the first of five very successful Sonoma County Coding For Kids (aka Coder Dojo ) sessions as part of the global movement of free, volunteer led, community-based programming clubs for young people ages 8 to 18 (coderdojopetaluma.org).

(Contact Gil at gilmansergh@comcast.net)