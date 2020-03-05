The Holocaust on stage, print and story

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camps in WWII. As Chabad of Petaluma prepares to present its March 19 speaking engagement by Mrs. Eva Schloss, other events are taking place in Petaluma and beyond that offer additional tales of the Holocaust and related themes. Here are some other related events and activities that were inspired by Anne Frank and the Holocaust.

‘THE CAT WHO LIVED

WITH ANNE FRANK’

David Lee Miller, the author of the 2019 children’s book “The Cat Who Lived with Anne Frank,” will appear at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma on Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. The book was inspired by the real-life cat Mouschi, described in Frank’s diary as the pet of Peter, another Jewish teenager whose family was in hiding with Frank and her family when the Nazi party occupied Amsterdam during WWII. Miller’s tale takes the perspective of Mouschi, and was written to give children a gentle introduction to one of the most troubling episodes in modern history. Sponsored by Chabad of Petaluma, this free book-reading is at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St.

‘THE GERMANS UPSTAIRS’

A world premiere play by Francine Schwartz, “The Germans Upstairs,” running March 19-28, tells a true story from Nazi occupied France during WWII. Featuring a lead performance by Petaluma’s Sophia Grace-Ferar, the play is set in a Jewish family’s home on the outskirts of Paris in 1940. When two German officers are billeted at the house, one of them field himself drawn to one of the women who live there. The feelings are reciprocated, setting up a drama of star-crossed love and heartbreak. The play will be staged, by Raven Players on the Road, at Hudson Street Wineries’ Old Roma Station, 428 Hudson St. Tickets are $28. Raventheatre.org.

HOLOCAUST

ESSAY CONTEST

Sonoma County students (Middle School and High School age) are invited to participate in an essay contest on the theme of the Holocaust. Monetary prizes will be awarded for excellence, as young writers address a number of questions, including, “What lessons can be learned from those who stood up for others during the Holocaust?” The competition is open to all Sonoma County students in grades 6-8 and 9-12, with those grade level groups judged separately. The deadline is Friday, March 13 at midnight. Winners will be notified by April 3, and will be recognized at the Yom Hashoah Commemoration in Santa Rosa on April 19. Essays are not to exceed 1,000 words. For these and other details, visit JCCSoco.org, and look for “Special Programs,” then “Yom Hashoah Commemoration.” The essay contest is co-sponsored by the Jewish Community Center, Sonoma County, Sonoma County synagogues, Jewish Family and Children’s Services, The Alliance for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide, Chevra Kadisha of Sonoma County, Hadassah, and the Jewish Community Relations Council North Bay Region