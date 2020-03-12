The Who’s 1972 ‘Tommy’ album had Petaluma ties

Norman Greenbaum’s “Petaluma” wasn’t the only album released by a major record label that had a local reference.

Not long after, in 1972, an all-star symphonic performance of The Who’s rock opera “Tommy” was issued as a two-LP boxed set with a 24-page illustrated brochure.

The colorful libretto included not only song lyrics and elaborate artwork, but a series of photographs taken in outdoor settings around the world. Superimposed on each photo was a silver ball, a reference to the opera’s story about a deaf, dumb and blind boy who becomes a pinball wizard.

One of the 11½-by-11½-inch pages has a photo of the Two Rock Grange Hall on Bodega Highway, looking dilapidated and abandoned. In front of the building, just behind some clumps of weeds, are a pinball machine and — voila! — a green Argus-Courier news rack. A few newspapers are strewn on the ground.

Why the designers of the album package chose this location for one of the photos is not clear, nor is it known whether the Argus news rack was already at the site.

The liner notes credit Ethan Russell and Tom Wilkes for “location photography.” The project won a Grammy in 1974 for Best Recording Package.

The album featured the 104-piece London Symphony Orchestra and 60-voice Chambre Choir. Guest soloists included Rod Stewart, Ringo Starr, Steve Winwood, Richie Havens, Sandy Denny and actor Richard Harris.

Thirty years after being out of print, the recording was re-issued by Ode Records in 2015 as a remastered set, available on CD and vinyl formats and digital download.

And yes, the brochure was still part of the package.

